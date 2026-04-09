Itzulia Basque Country: Alex Aranburu blasts ahead of Tobias Halland Johannessen on final uphill section for stage 4 win

After a breathless day of racing from start to finish on stage 4 of Itzulia Basque Country, Alex Aranburu (Cofidis) emerged on top of the final uphill run to the line for victory ahead of Tobias Halland Johannessen (Uno-X Mobility).

Raced at full gas for 167km in Galdakao, riders were left all over the road in the finale, but Aranburu was able to keep enough in the tank, having attacked from the large breakaway of the day over the last categorised climb, to sprint to the line faster than the Norwegian and Christian Scaroni (XDS Astana) in third.

Aranburu and Johannessen were alone heading into the final kilometre, and almost looked as though they had thrown it away, with a small group and his teammate Ion Izagirre threatening to come over the top of the seemingly faltering pair. But as the final sprint picked up, Johannessen got back on the front and inadvertently served as the lead-out for Aranburu, who had timed his effort perfectly.

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Race leader Paul Seixas (Decathlon CMA CGM) continued to flex his strength over the opposition, marking every attack over the undulating terrain and attacking the final descent to finish eighth on the stage and extend his lead over his main rivals.

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Race leader Paul Seixas cross the finish line in eighth (Image credit: Getty Images)

Results

Swipe to scroll horizontally Stage 4 - Top 10 Position Rider (Country) Team Time Gap 1 Alex Aranburu Deva (Spa) Cofidis 3:55:15 2 Tobias Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 0:00:04 3 Christian Scaroni (Ita) XDS Astana 0:00:06 4 Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Cofidis 0:00:07 5 Guillaume Martin Guyonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 0:00:13 6 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:14 7 Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Movistar Team Row 6 - Cell 2 8 Paul Seixas (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM Row 7 - Cell 2 9 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) XDS Astana 0:00:17 10 Igor Arrieta Lizarraga (Spa) UAE Team Emirates-XRG 0:00:24

Swipe to scroll horizontally GC - Top 10 Position Rider (Country) Team Time Gap 1 Paul Seixas (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM 12:03:53 2 Primož Roglič (Slo) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:19 3 Florian Lipowitz (Ger) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:28 4 Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Cofidis 0:02:29 5 Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Lidl-Trek 0:02:34 6 Ben Tulett (GBr) Visma-Lease a Bike 0:02:47 7 Alex Baudin (Fra) EF Education-EasyPost 0:02:51 8 Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) XDS Astana 0:03:08 9 Cian Uijtdebroeks (Bel) Movistar Team 0:03:21 10 Clément Champoussin (Fra) XDS Astana 0:03:22