Itzulia Basque Country: Alex Aranburu blasts ahead of Tobias Halland Johannessen on final uphill section for stage 4 win

Race Results
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Christian Scaroni completes podium on frantic day for breakaway

Alex Aranburu of Spain and Team Cofidis celebrates at finish line as stage winner at Itzulia Basque Country 2026 on stage 4April 09, 2026 in Galdakao, Spain. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Itzulia Basque Country: Alex Aranburu (Cofidis) wins stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images)
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After a breathless day of racing from start to finish on stage 4 of Itzulia Basque Country, Alex Aranburu (Cofidis) emerged on top of the final uphill run to the line for victory ahead of Tobias Halland Johannessen (Uno-X Mobility).

Raced at full gas for 167km in Galdakao, riders were left all over the road in the finale, but Aranburu was able to keep enough in the tank, having attacked from the large breakaway of the day over the last categorised climb, to sprint to the line faster than the Norwegian and Christian Scaroni (XDS Astana) in third.

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Paul Seixas of France and Team Decathlon CMA CGM - Yellow Leader Jersey crosses the finish line on stage 4 at Itzulia Basque Country 2026. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Race leader Paul Seixas cross the finish line in eighth (Image credit: Getty Images)

Results

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Stage 4 - Top 10

Position

Rider (Country) Team

Time Gap

1

Alex Aranburu Deva (Spa) Cofidis

3:55:15

2

Tobias Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

0:00:04

3

Christian Scaroni (Ita) XDS Astana

0:00:06

4

Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Cofidis

0:00:07

5

Guillaume Martin Guyonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United

0:00:13

6

Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious

0:00:14

7

Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Movistar Team

Row 6 - Cell 2

8

Paul Seixas (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM

Row 7 - Cell 2

9

Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) XDS Astana

0:00:17

10

Igor Arrieta Lizarraga (Spa) UAE Team Emirates-XRG

0:00:24

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GC - Top 10

Position

Rider (Country) Team

Time Gap

1

Paul Seixas (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM

12:03:53

2

Primož Roglič (Slo) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe

0:02:19

3

Florian Lipowitz (Ger) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe

0:02:28

4

Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Cofidis

0:02:29

5

Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Lidl-Trek

0:02:34

6

Ben Tulett (GBr) Visma-Lease a Bike

0:02:47

7

Alex Baudin (Fra) EF Education-EasyPost

0:02:51

8

Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) XDS Astana

0:03:08

9

Cian Uijtdebroeks (Bel) Movistar Team

0:03:21

10

Clément Champoussin (Fra) XDS Astana

0:03:22