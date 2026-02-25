Tour du Rwanda: Mathijs De Clercq wins stage 4 from early breakaway

Belgian beats Moritz Kretschy and Mauro Cuylits to the line in Rubavu

Mathijs De Clercq (Soudal-QuickStep Development Team) wins stage 4 of the 2026 Tour du Rwanda
Mathijs De Clercq (Soudal-QuickStep Development Team) wins stage 4 of the 2026 Tour du Rwanda
Mathijs De Clercq (Soudal-QuickStep Development Team) scored the win on stage 4 of the Tour du Rwanda, surviving from the early breakaway to triumph on the hilly 127km stage.

The 20-year-old Belgian outpaced his German breakaway companion Moritz Kretschy (NSN Development Team) to take the win, though Kretschy does come away with the sizeable consolation prize of the race leadership.

