Tour du Rwanda: Daring late downhill attack nets Jurgen Zomermaand both stage 3 victory and overall lead

Fast downhill attacking and then holding off the peloton on a final draggy climb proved more than enough for Jurgen Zomermaand (Development Team Picnic Post NL) to net both the stage and the overall lead in the Tour du Rwanda on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old Dutchman powered away on the run to Rusizi near the country's far south-western border to claim the first pro victory of his career.

Around 40 seconds after Zomermaand had crossed the line at the end of a very hilly 145.3 run between Huye and Rusizi, teammate Matteo Vanhuffel gave Picnic even more to celebrate by winning the sprint over two other chasers.

As remnants of the peloton, already broken apart on the key cat. 2 Giheke climb, trickled across the line, previous leader Pau Martí (NSN Development Team), finishing roughly 40 seconds back, was forced to concede the loss of his yellow jersey.

"I'm feeling great, I had a super day, all my teammates did, we smashed it, it's incredible," Zomemaand said later.

"We tried to make it a hard race, but it was hard to do that Then at the end, attacking with Matteo, too, and we felt we were really good. So we went for it."



Earlier in the hot, dry conditions, a solo move by New Zealander Reuben Thompson (Lotto-Groupe Wanty), also fighting for his first pro win, looked promising. However, on the well-surfaced and steady slopes of the Giheke as the bunch shattered under a ferocious pace, Thompson was brought back and Eritrean national team rider Zeráy Naham Araya briefly went clear.

Reeled in within the last 20 kilometres, the relentlessly rising climb saw a lead group of nine form, cresting the summit ahead and then challenging each other on the fast, sweeping run-in to Rusizi.

As the race pounded down at top speed towards the finishing town on the southern-most edge of the enormous Lake Kivu, Zomermaand took a flyer to go clear. Previously part of a large group of riders on GC at 11 seconds on race leader Martí, Zomermaand was still a good 40 seconds ahead as the last draggy rise to the finish began, and clearly in a position to claim double honours should he make it home alone.

Despite multiple looks back, as Martí struggled in the reduced chase group, Zomermaand remained very much in control of affairs at the head of the race. Then even though he lost a little time gesturing with his arms to the fans to cheer a little louder as he headed for the line, he finished well clear of the group of three chasers behind, and is now in a strong position to go for overall victory.

Stage 4 on Wednesday is another hilly trek from Karongo to Rubavu with, once again, a very challenging climb, the cat. 2 Rambo, less than 20 kilometres from the finish and likely to prove equally decisive.

