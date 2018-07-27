Tour de France: Stage 19 highlights - Video

Primoz Roglic on the Tour de France podium after winning stage 19 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

In a riveting final day in the mountains during stage 19 at the Tour de France, LottoNL-Jumbo put Team Sky under pressure with multiple attacks over the final climbs from Steven Kruijswjik and Primoz Roglic in an attempt to move the Slovenian past Chris Froome and onto the final overall podium.

The gambit paid off, with Roglic escaping on the final descent into Laruns and putting 19 seconds into the GC group, which overall leader Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) led across the line to preserve his general classification lead. Roglic's effort leapfrogged him past Froome, while Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) held onto second.

The day started with a series of moves over the first of six categorised climbs as domestiques and stage hopefuls threw caution to the wind and set off for a day's adventure. In the end, however, the top riders rose to the front for an epic general classification fight over legendary Tour climbs Col du Tourmalet and Col d'Aubisque.