Tour de France: Stage 15 highlights - Video

Bauke Mollema wins the 15th stage of the Tour de France.

The Tour de France came alive with action on stage 15 through the Massif Central as a large breakaway escaped the field. Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) won the day with a 29-kilometre solo attack from the move, bravely holding off four chasers led to the line by Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) ahead of Tony Gallopin (Lotto Soudal).

The AG2R La Mondiale team put race leader Chris Froome (Sky) in a spot of bother, gapping him on the run-in to the day's main difficulty, the category 1 Col de Peyra Taillade. To compound matters, Froome stopped to get a rear wheel from teammate Michal Kwiatkowski and had to chase almost the entire way up the mountain.

The drama didn't stop there, as both Simon Yates (Orica-Scott) and Dan Martin (Quick-Step Floors) attacked the maillot jaune, with Martin succeeding in picking up a 14 seconds on Froome, leapfrogging Sky's Mikel Landa into fifth overall.