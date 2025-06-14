Recommended reading

‘You have to seize these moments’ - Romain Bardet on his solo stage 7 attack on Criterium du Dauphine

Frenchman will be on a moto for second week of Tour de France

Team Picnic PostNL&#039;s French rider Romain Bardet cycles in a breakaway during the 7th stage of the 77th edition of the Criterium du Dauphine cycling race, 131,6 km between Grand-Aigueblanche and Valmeinier, on June 14, 2025. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP) (Photo by ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images)
Romain Bardet (Picnic-PostNL) on a solo attack in final race of his career (Image credit: Getty Images)

In the penultimate road race of his 14-year professional career, Romain Bardet once again went on the attack, jumping away from the break not just in pursuit of a perhaps unlikely victory, but to enjoy the thrill of leading the race one more time. And what a stage to do it on, with three hors-catégorie ascents packed into 131.6km of racing on stage 7 of the Critérium du Dauphiné.

"I don't know if it was panache, I think it was more of a desperate move. But when you can enjoy yourself, you have to seize these moments. Being at the front of the race was also a way of thanking everyone for the affection I've received, both this week and over many years,” Bardet said after the stage.

