Recommended reading

'One of the hardest days on the bike I've ever had' – Mathieu van der Poel falls short of Critérium du Dauphiné victory after breakaway 'gamble'

By published

'It's not up to me to react to every single attack' says Dutchman, with form continuing to improve

Alpecin-Deceuninck&#039;s Dutch rider Mathieu van der Poel (C) wearing the sprinter&#039;s green jersey reacts as he crosses the finish line of the 3rd stage of the 77th edition of the Criterium du Dauphine cycling race, 207,2 km between Brioude and Charantonnay, on June 10, 2025. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP) (Photo by ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images)
Mathieu van der Poel (centre), wearing the sprinter's green jersey, reacts to fifth place on stage 3 of the Dauphiné (Image credit: Getty Images)

After a gruelling 207km day in the Critérium du Dauphiné breakaway, Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) said stage 3 from Brioude to Charantonnay was "one of the hardest days on the bike ever", which is some description for a man who makes his money dominating the Monuments of cycling.

Van der Poel was active from the flag drop in a rapid opening hour of climbing, with Louis Barré (Intermarché-Wanty) sparking the 13-rider breakaway that survived all the way to the finish, but the Dutchman was unable to take victory. 

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.