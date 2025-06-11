Recommended reading

'We really didn't expect to take yellow' – Remco Evenepoel surprised by margin of victory in Critérium du Dauphiné time trial

'It's better to be ahead than behind' Belgian says after putting time into Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogačar

SAINTPERAY FRANCE JUNE 10 Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Team Soudal QuickStep celebrates at podium as Yellow leader jersey winner during the 77th Criterium du Dauphine 2025 Stage 4 a 174km individual time trial stage from CharmessurRhone to SaintPeray UCIWT on June 10 2025 in SaintPeray France Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) in the yellow jersey of race leader following stage 4 of the Critérium du Dauphiné (Image credit: Getty Images)

Remco Evenepoel said that he and his Soudal-QuickStep team "didn't expect to take yellow" in the Critérium du Dauphiné stage 4 time trial after he blitzed the course to win the stage and move into the race lead.

The world time trial champion beat Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease A Bike) into second place by 21 seconds over the 17.4km course, while Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) shed 49 seconds to finish in fourth.

