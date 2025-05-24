Recommended reading

'Everything happened so fast' – Luck the difference between winning and losing as crash disrupts Giro d'Italia GC

Primož Roglič and Egan Bernal crash again on stage 14 as Derek Gee and Richard Carapaz make gains

Primoz Roglic and Egan Bernal during stage 14 at the Giro d&#039;Italia
Primoz Roglic and Egan Bernal during stage 14 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

The impact of the late crash that defined stage 14 of the Giro d'Italia will surely rumble on in the next few days, with small margins of luck making the difference between riders who lost time in their GC campaigns and those who gained.

Outside of the top spots – Isaac del Toro (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) added to his overall lead, and Simon Yates (Visma-Lease a Bike) moved up to second – there were ripples up and down the GC, with the effects of any injuries likely to continue.

