Abbeville – Rouen



Distance: 214.5km

Highest point: 150m

Category: Flat



Beware the wind

It’s going to be hard for any one team to control the peloton on this long stage that follows the coast for a good distance and also takes in some lumpy terrain. That said, it’s one of the best opportunities the sprinters have in this year’s race, so they won’t want to pass it up. If the wind gets up off the English Channel the peloton could split, so once again all of the teams with a sprinter or overall contender will want to be near the front in case echelons do form. Breakaway specialists will like the look of this stage as well, which could bring riders such as Jérémy Roy, Rubén Pérez and Anthony Roux into the frame.



André Greipel: "Wind off the sea could cause problems early on and two tight turns to get over Guillaume le Conquérant Bridge with 1km to go could upset the lead-outs. The sprinters will want to stack up the points before the mountains begin."

