La Vuelta Femenina: Marianne Vos wins messy sprint on stage 2

By published

Paternoster, Borghesi trail in behind Vos after crash in final bend on rain-soaked finish in Sant Boi de Llobregat

SANT BOI DE LLOBREGAT SPAIN MAY 05 Marianne Vos of Netherlands and Team Visma Lease a Bike celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 11th La Vuelta Femenina 2025 Stage 2 a 99km stage from Molins de Rei to Sant Boi de Llobregat UCIWWT on May 05 2025 in Sant Boi de Llobregat Spain Photo by Szymon GruchalskiGetty Images
Marianne Vos wins stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a Bike) took the first victory of her 2025 season by winning stage 2 of La Vuelta Femenina in an uphill sprint in Sant Boi de Llobregat.

The 37-year-old veteran was first through the final corner with 150 metres to go and sprinted away to cross the line ahead of Letizia Paternoster (Liv-AlUla-Jayco) and Letizia Borghesi (EF Education-Oatly).

Ellen van Dijk (Lidl-Trek) lost contact with the leading group and slipped out of the race lead. With her six-second time bonus, Paternoster moved into the red jersey and leads by two seconds over Femke Gerritse (SD Worx-Protime) and three seconds ahead of Anna Henderson (Lidl-Trek).

Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest on Cyclingnews