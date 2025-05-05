La Vuelta Femenina: Marianne Vos wins messy sprint on stage 2
Paternoster, Borghesi trail in behind Vos after crash in final bend on rain-soaked finish in Sant Boi de Llobregat
Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a Bike) took the first victory of her 2025 season by winning stage 2 of La Vuelta Femenina in an uphill sprint in Sant Boi de Llobregat.
The 37-year-old veteran was first through the final corner with 150 metres to go and sprinted away to cross the line ahead of Letizia Paternoster (Liv-AlUla-Jayco) and Letizia Borghesi (EF Education-Oatly).
Ellen van Dijk (Lidl-Trek) lost contact with the leading group and slipped out of the race lead. With her six-second time bonus, Paternoster moved into the red jersey and leads by two seconds over Femke Gerritse (SD Worx-Protime) and three seconds ahead of Anna Henderson (Lidl-Trek).
"It feels really good, especially when the whole team puts all the effort in, not only in this race but all the season already. After what happened yesterday [when the team's TTT start was delayed by bike checks] we wanted to take that energy into today and all committed to it. I'm very happy I could finish it off," said Vos after her sixth Vuelta stage victory.
"It was Pauline Ferrand-Prévot and Imogen Wolff still with me, and it was amazing just to follow their wheels and to be able to get to the last corner in front due to their work. Yes, it was slippery, but being in the front is then the best position," Vos described the technical finish with several roundabouts and corners.
more to come
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
La Vuelta Femenina: Marianne Vos wins messy sprint on stage 2Paternoster, Borghesi trail in behind Vos after crash in final bend on rain-soaked finish in Sant Boi de Llobregat
-
'We are ready for the challenge' - Juan Ayuso and Adam Yates lead UAE Team Emirates-XRG title defence at the Giro d'ItaliaAfter dominating last year’s race with Tadej Pogačar can the Emirati team retain the maglia rosa in 2025?
-
Passo del Mortirolo - Why the jewel of the Giro d'Italia is pro cycling's most brutal climbThe climb can be made from four sides, each one different but all very hard
-
Pauline Ferrand-Prévot had a great spring, but La Vuelta Femenina is the real test of her comeback – AnalysisFirst-ever Vuelta for the Frenchwoman will test her Tour de France Femmes ambitions