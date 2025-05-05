La Vuelta Femenina: Marianne Vos wins messy sprint on stage 2

Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a Bike) took the first victory of her 2025 season by winning stage 2 of La Vuelta Femenina in an uphill sprint in Sant Boi de Llobregat.



The 37-year-old veteran was first through the final corner with 150 metres to go and sprinted away to cross the line ahead of Letizia Paternoster (Liv-AlUla-Jayco) and Letizia Borghesi (EF Education-Oatly).

Ellen van Dijk (Lidl-Trek) lost contact with the leading group and slipped out of the race lead. With her six-second time bonus, Paternoster moved into the red jersey and leads by two seconds over Femke Gerritse (SD Worx-Protime) and three seconds ahead of Anna Henderson (Lidl-Trek).

"It feels really good, especially when the whole team puts all the effort in, not only in this race but all the season already. After what happened yesterday [when the team's TTT start was delayed by bike checks] we wanted to take that energy into today and all committed to it. I'm very happy I could finish it off," said Vos after her sixth Vuelta stage victory.

"It was Pauline Ferrand-Prévot and Imogen Wolff still with me, and it was amazing just to follow their wheels and to be able to get to the last corner in front due to their work. Yes, it was slippery, but being in the front is then the best position," Vos described the technical finish with several roundabouts and corners.

more to come

Race leader Ellen van Dijk in red lines up with the other classification leaders for stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling