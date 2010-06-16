Stage 19 - Saturday, July 24 2010, Bordeaux - Pauillac, 51 km
TT of truth or confirmation of a champion?
Stage 19: Bordeaux - Pauillac
It's been almost three weeks since we last saw the state-of-the-art time trial machines, but finally we come to a test that should have the TT specialists drooling if they're not running on empty.
The course is majestic, running out of Bordeaux and past some celebrated grand cru vineyards. The rolling terrain should suit TT world champion Fabian Cancellara, but after three weeks of racing today's performance will be as much about who's got some form left as ability against the clock.
Stage map
Stage profile
