'Felt like a video game' - Evie Richards surpasses Pauline Ferrand-Prévot for career MTB World Cup XCC wins

Briton goes two-for-two in Brazil to start 2025 season

Evie Richards (Trek Factory Racing-Pirelli) not only scored back-to-back short track victories in Brazil at the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup but in the process she surpassed Pauline Ferrand-Prévot as the most successful elite woman in XCC.

Richards, the reigning XCC World Champion, opened the 2025 season with a win on the first of two consecutive weekends on the red clay in Araxá, Minas-Gerais. She followed that Friday with a final lap attack to earn her seventh career XCC World Cup victory..

Jackie Tyson
