'No regrets' for Smulders after breakaway was caught on final kilometre of Itzulia Women on stage 2

Dutch trio went away in the final of stage 2 but were swarmed by the sprinters in the end

IGORRE SPAIN MAY 17 Silke Smulders of Netherlands and Team Liv AlUla Jayco attacks during the 4th Itzulia Women 2025 Stage 2 a 1165km stage from UgaoMiraballes to Igorre UCIWWT on May 17 2025 in Igorre Spain Photo by Szymon GruchalskiGetty Images
Itzulia Women stage 2: Silke Smulders on the attack in the closing stages (Image credit: Getty Images)

Although stage 2 was the 'easiest' of the Itzulia Women, it still saw plenty of action, and a three-rider breakaway animated the flattish final of the stage. Mareille Meijering (Movistar), Silke Smulders (Liv-AlUla-Jayco), and Rosita Reijnhout (Visma-Lease a Bike) almost made to the finish but were caught only 200 metres from the line. 

Smulders was the first of the three to go on the move, bridging to the earlier breakaway and attacking again when that group was brought back.

Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.

