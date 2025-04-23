La Flèche Wallonne Femmes Live – Vollering, Niewiadoma and Longo Borghini among those set for showdown on Mur de Huy
Don't miss the action from the elite women's 140.7-kilometre race, including the iconic finish up the Mur de Huy
La Flèche Wallonne Femmes 2025 – Route
La Flèche Wallonne Femmes 2025 - Everything you need to know
How to watch La Flèche Wallonne 2025 – Live streams, TV coverage
Race Situation
– Action set to kick off in the elite women's field at the official 14:10 CET start
Here is a look at all the contenders from the women's and men's peloton...
>>> Flèche Wallonne 2025 contenders - The kings and queens of the Mur de Huy
More information about Van der Breggen's DNS in the link below...
>>> Illness forces seven-time winner Anna van der Breggen out of return to La Flèche Wallonne Femmes
The big news of the day is that seven-time winner of this race, Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx-Protim), will not start today after not recovering after Amstel Gold Race on the weekend.
A post shared by Team SD Worx - Protime (@teamsdworxprotime)
A photo posted by on
The second installment of the Ardennes Classics is here with yet another stacked lineup including defending champion, Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM-Zondacrypto), Demi Vollering (FDJ-Suez), Elisa Longo-Borghini (UAE Team ADQ), Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) as well as the likes of former winner Marta Cavalli (Picnic-PostNL) among others.
Hello and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of the 2025 La Flèche Wallonne Femmes!
