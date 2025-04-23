La Flèche Wallonne Femmes Live – Vollering, Niewiadoma and Longo Borghini among those set for showdown on Mur de Huy

Refresh

Here is a look at all the contenders from the women's and men's peloton... >>> Flèche Wallonne 2025 contenders - The kings and queens of the Mur de Huy (Image credit: Getty Images)

The big news of the day is that seven-time winner of this race, Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx-Protim), will not start today after not recovering after Amstel Gold Race on the weekend.

The second installment of the Ardennes Classics is here with yet another stacked lineup including defending champion, Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM-Zondacrypto), Demi Vollering (FDJ-Suez), Elisa Longo-Borghini (UAE Team ADQ), Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) as well as the likes of former winner Marta Cavalli (Picnic-PostNL) among others.