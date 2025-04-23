La Flèche Wallonne Femmes Live – Vollering, Niewiadoma and Longo Borghini among those set for showdown on Mur de Huy

Don't miss the action from the elite women's 140.7-kilometre race, including the iconic finish up the Mur de Huy

Map of La Flèche Wallonne Femmes 2025

La Flèche Wallonne Femmes 2025 – Route

Here is a look at all the contenders from the women's and men's peloton...

More information about Van der Breggen's DNS in the link below... 

The big news of the day is that seven-time winner of this race, Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx-Protim), will not start today after not recovering after Amstel Gold Race on the weekend. 

The second installment of the Ardennes Classics is here with yet another stacked lineup including defending champion, Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM-Zondacrypto), Demi Vollering (FDJ-Suez), Elisa Longo-Borghini (UAE Team ADQ), Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) as well as the likes of former winner Marta Cavalli (Picnic-PostNL) among others. 

Hello and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of the 2025 La Flèche Wallonne Femmes!

