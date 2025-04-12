'We tried to have a hard race, but we missed the most important attack' – SD Worx-ProTime salvage a podium at Paris-Roubaix Femmes

Belgian squad grab third place via Lorena Wiebes after team couldn't stop Pauline Ferrand-Prévot from soloing to glory

SD Worx-Protime riders Lorena Wiebes and Lotte Kopecky flank Visma-Lease A Bike's Marianne Vos during the 2025 Paris-Roubaix Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images)

With last year's Paris-Roubaix Femmes winner and defending World Champion Lotte Kopecky on their roster for this year's edition, SD Worx-Protime were the big favourites to retain the cobblestone trophy at the fifth edition of the Queen of the Classics.

However, come Saturday afternoon in Roubaix and after sweeping up victories at Milan-San Remo, Gent-Wevelgem, and the Tour of Flanders this spring, the team was left walking away with a third place, courtesy of Lorena Wiebes.

