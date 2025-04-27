Liège-Bastogne-Liège Women - LIVE
Race situation
Riders are off for the neutral start
Official start
The official start has been given!
One rider who is still looking for a win is Demi Vollering. The Ardennes have previously been a happy hunting ground for the FDJ SUEZ rider but she has yet to find success since Strade Bianche, can she take a win today?
This is the final race for this season's Ardennes Classics. The week has brought some surprise winners and some disappointment for other riders and teams. Who will take the honours at this last stop of the Spring before the calendar turns towards stage racing?
The riders have set off for the neutral start with the flag scheduled to drop for the official start at 13:45 local time
Welcome to live coverage of the 9th edition of Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes
