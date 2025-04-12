'It's about being tough and who wants it the most' – EF Education-Oatly and Borghesi clinch Paris-Roubaix Femmes podium

Former winner Alison Jackson takes fifth to round out US team's successful day at the Queen of the Classics

Letizia Borghesi (EF Education-Oatly) tackled a cobblestone sector on the road to second place at the 2025 Paris-Roubaix Femmes
Letizia Borghesi (EF Education-Oatly) tackled a cobblestone sector on the road to second place at the 2025 Paris-Roubaix Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images)

Saturday's fifth edition of the Paris-Roubaix Femmes marked two years since Alison Jackson's underdog victory from the early breakaway, but few had marked her, or her EF Education-Oatly teammates, among the top favourites for glory this time around.

Come the race's conclusion in Roubaix's Vélodrome André-Pétrieux, a repeat of that famous triumph wasn't on the cards, but the women in pink did come away with a smaller cobblestone trophy to add to the collection – that of second place, courtesy of Letizia Borghesi.

