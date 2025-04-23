Tour of the Gila: Lauren Stephens and Eric Brunner set the GC markers on stage 1 with Tyrone time trial victories

Defending women's champion Stephens dominates ITT with one minute margin over 17-year-old runner-up Sidney Swierenga

The top two women on the podium after stage 1, winner Lauren Stephens and second-placed Sidney Swierenga, who also leads the best young rider classification (Image credit: Kevin Keller / Tour of the Gila)
Lauren Stephens (Aegis Cycling Mixed Team) began her defence of the Tour of the Gila elite women's overall with a dominant victory in the stage 1 individual time trial at this year's race on Wednesday. Eric Brunner (Competitive Edge Racing) held off Owen Wright (Canel's-Java) by just four seconds to win the elite men's ITT.

Stephens completed the 4.5-mile (7.2km) race against the clock in 38:28 and dusted the competition. Her closest competitor fininshed one minute back, 17-year-old  Sidney Swierenga (TaG Cycling) also taking the lead in the best young rider competition. Karen Villamizar Varon (PatoBike BMC) was third, 1:55 back, and one second better than Marjorie Rinaldo (Fount Cycling Guild).

