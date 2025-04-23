Tour of the Gila: Lauren Stephens and Eric Brunner set the GC markers on stage 1 with Tyrone time trial victories
Defending women's champion Stephens dominates ITT with one minute margin over 17-year-old runner-up Sidney Swierenga
Lauren Stephens (Aegis Cycling Mixed Team) began her defence of the Tour of the Gila elite women's overall with a dominant victory in the stage 1 individual time trial at this year's race on Wednesday. Eric Brunner (Competitive Edge Racing) held off Owen Wright (Canel's-Java) by just four seconds to win the elite men's ITT.
Stephens completed the 4.5-mile (7.2km) race against the clock in 38:28 and dusted the competition. Her closest competitor fininshed one minute back, 17-year-old Sidney Swierenga (TaG Cycling) also taking the lead in the best young rider competition. Karen Villamizar Varon (PatoBike BMC) was third, 1:55 back, and one second better than Marjorie Rinaldo (Fount Cycling Guild).
Brunner stopped the clock in 33:28 in the elite men's race in the village of Tyrone, which was enough for the win ahead of Wright. Project Echelon Racing's duo Caleb Classen and Kieran Haug finished third and fourth, respectively.
Both Brunner and Wright faced off in the time trial at Redlands Bicycle Classic earlier this year, Brunner going third and Wright fifth.
Thursday's stage 2 is the Mogollon Road Race, which begins in Gough Park in Silver City and ends on the traditional Mogollon climb, with double-digit gradients going as high as 19%. The elite women will cover 71 miles (114.3km) while the elite men will race 92 miles (148km).
Results
Results for elite men and women powered by FirstCycling
