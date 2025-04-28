Tour of the Gila: Lauren Stephens, Kieran Haug seal overall victories

Robinson Lopez wins men's final stage, Frankie Hall leads Aegis sweep in Piños Altos

Lauren Stephens in the leader&#039;s jersey at the 2025 Tour of the Gila
Jersey holders at the start of the Tour of the Gila stage (Image credit: Kevin Keller/Tour of the Gila)
Lauren Stephens (Aegis) and Kieran Haug (Project Echelon) sealed the women's and men's Tour of the Gila overall victories on Sunday in Piños Altos.

Stephens' team swept the stage podium with Frankie Hall claiming the stage win ahead of Stephens, and Emma Langley bringing home third place overall with third on the stage.

