Tour of the Gila: Lauren Stephens, Kieran Haug seal overall victories

Lauren Stephens (Aegis) and Kieran Haug (Project Echelon) sealed the women's and men's Tour of the Gila overall victories on Sunday in Piños Altos.

Stephens' team swept the stage podium with Frankie Hall claiming the stage win ahead of Stephens, and Emma Langley bringing home third place overall with third on the stage.

Canadian Sidney Swierenga (TaG) did enough to hold onto second place in the women's final standings, finishing two seconds behind Langley.

Stephens won not just the GC but also the sprint and mountains classifications, and Aegis won the teams classification. Swierenga finished as the best young rider.

In the men's finale, mountains classification leader Robinson Lopez Rivera (GW Erco Shimano) continued his climbing domination, taking out the Gila Monster stage ahead of Adam Lewis (Skyline).

Race leader Haug tracked his rivals closely and celebrated his overall win as he crossed the line for third on the stage just ahead of Eric Brunner (Competitive Edge).

Brunner was unable to close down the 18-second deficit he held after the stage 4 criterium and missed out on the time bonus at the finish of the final stage to Haug.

He held onto second overall at 22 seconds, with Jose Ramon Muniz (Olinka Specialized) finishing third overall.

Results

