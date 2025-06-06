Recommended reading

Puck Pieterse and Christopher Blevins continue short track winning streak at UCI MTB World Series in Leogang

'I've been winning by just focusing on my process, the mental side, the emotional side of it,' says Blevins in fourth consecutive XCC event victory

Puck Pieterse (Alpecin-Deceuninck) and Christopher Blevins (Specialized Factory Racing) continued their short track winning streak at the UCI MTB World Series in Leogang on Friday.

Pieterse, the reigning cross-country world champion, arrived fresh off a victory in Nové Město Na Moravě, while Blevins has now secured four in a row, having also won in Nové Město Na Moravě, and both rounds in Araxá.

