Unbound Gravel 200 Live - Who will come out on top in Kansas?
By Lyne Lamoureux, Joseph Lycett last updated
Stay up to date with all of the action from the elite women's and elite men's Unbound Gravel 200 as they tackle 202.4 miles of gravel grinding for a signature event in the Flint Hills of Kansas
Refresh
At 202.4 miles (325.6km) in length with 10,189 feet (3,105m) of climbing, today's course for the Unbound Gravel 200 will challenge even the most hardened gravel racers in the bunch.
They will be facing temperatures of up to 86°F (30°C) in dry conditions, however rain in recent days means that there is still some patches of mud out on the course. Wind could also play a factor with speeds of around 5-10mph (8-16km/h) from the west.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the elite women's and elite men's Unbound Gravel 200!
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Unbound Gravel 200 Live - Who will come out on top in Kansas?Stay up to date with all of the action from the elite women's and elite men's Unbound Gravel 200 as they tackle 202.4 miles of gravel grinding for a signature event in the Flint Hills of Kansas
-
Giro d'Italia Stage 20 Live - Final GC showdown on mighty Colle delle FinestreIsaac Del Toro attempts to defend pink jersey on climactic stage of GC racing
-
'Everything good comes to an end' - Jakob Fuglsang makes final stage of Giro d'Italia last race with Israel-Premier Tech40-year-old former Monuments winner may race in Tour of Denmark in August before retirement
-
Unbound 200 contenders expect to face drying course but heat, wind and mud patches could play a partTemperatures of 86°F (30°C) forecast for Saturday but mud patches could 'potentially create a few separations'
-
Who will win the 2025 Unbound Gravel 200? - Examining a stacked field to uncover the favouritesRunning a ruler over the contenders, from defending champion Rosa Klöser to Traka 360 winner Tobias Kongstad
-
‘The wait is finally over’ – Sarah Gigante returns to the peloton at Tour of Norway after recovering from iliac artery endofibrosis surgery'No matter how it goes this weekend, I know that pinning on a number again will already feel like a huge win' says Australian
-
Giro d'Italia 2025 abandons: Field continues to thin in the mountains with 25 riders out after stage 19Afonso Eulálio and Marco Brenner latest to leave as fatigue and heat takes toll on peloton
-
What is a Factor Aluto? I just took David Millar's unreleased gravel bike for a test ride and here's what I thoughtFirst-ride impressions of the second as-yet-unreleased Factor gravel bike we've seen this week
-
Giro d'Italia stage 20 live streams: How to watch the showdown on mighty Colle delle FinestreIt's crunch time in the Italian Grand Tour – here's how to tune in