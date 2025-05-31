Unbound Gravel 200 Live - Who will come out on top in Kansas?

Refresh

At 202.4 miles (325.6km) in length with 10,189 feet (3,105m) of climbing, today's course for the Unbound Gravel 200 will challenge even the most hardened gravel racers in the bunch.

They will be facing temperatures of up to 86°F (30°C) in dry conditions, however rain in recent days means that there is still some patches of mud out on the course. Wind could also play a factor with speeds of around 5-10mph (8-16km/h) from the west.