ProVelo Super League Q-Tour preview: The final battle to decide who gets the Jayco-AlUla and Liv-AlUla-Jayco spots

Sophie Marr, Talia Appleton and Alli Anderson in top three of women’s under-23 standings while Jack Ward and Zachary Marriage vie for men’s top spot

Jack Ward (Team Brennan p/b TP32) and Zac Marriage (Butterfields Ziptrak) on stage 2 of the Tour of Tasmania, the third round of the ProVelo Super League 2025
It is a two-way battle between Jack Ward (Team Brennan p/b TP32) and Zac Marriage (Butterfields Ziptrak) for the top U23 men's spot at the ProVelo Super League (Image credit: Con Chronis/ProVelo Super League)
There is plenty at stake in the Q Tour of the ProVelo Super League, the new Australian domestic racing series, with far more than the pride of victories and winners' cheques at stake as the final battle among the under-23 riders unfolds – the top spots will also earn them contracts to race internationally.

The men in with a shot at the stagiaire role with WorldTour team Jayco-AlUla are Jack Ward (Team Brennan p/b TP32) and Zachary Marriage (Butterfields Ziptrak). The U23 duo are leading the overall standings, and are far enough ahead of their rivals that it is down to a two-way battle. Ward is on top with 381 points while Marriage is sitting on 338 points.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Overall general classification in tours and one-day races
PositionPoints
1100
280
368
458
549
642
736
831
926
1022
1119
1216
1314
1412
1510
16-255
26-503
51+1
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Overall mountain and points classification in tours
PositionPoints
124
220
317
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Stage classification in tours
PositionPoints
120
216
314
412
510
Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

