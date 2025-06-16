Recommended reading

American Criterium Cup: USPro crit champions Kendall Ryan and Lucas Bourgoyne scorch sprints to win in Utah

By published

Ryan earns back-to-back wins in US series on new course for LHM l CC Utah Crits

Kendall Ryan wins LHM l CC Utah Crits 2025
Kendall Ryan wins LHM l CC Utah Crits 2025 (Image credit: @veloimages)
Jump to:

Kendall Ryan (L39ION of Los Angeles) and Lucas Bourgoyne (Cadence Cyclery p/b Encore Wire) both carried stars-and-stripes jerseys as USPro criterium national champions to victory at LHM l CC Utah Crits on Saturday night.

For Ryan, she went back-to-back with wins in the American Criterium Cup and held tight to her overall lead, holding off Aline Seitz and Rylee McMullen (Virginia's Blue Ridge TWENTY28) for the three-rider podium.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Elite women top 10

Pos.

Rider (Team)

1

Kendall Ryan (L39ION of Los Angeles)

2

Aline Seitz (unattached)

3

Rylee McMullen (Virginia’s Blue Ridge TWENTY28)

4

Andrea Cyr (Fount Cycling Guild)

5

Ava Hachmann (Team Soundpony)

6

Aylena Quevedo (Kingdom Elite)

7

Arielle Verhaaren (Automatic Racing)

8

Jenna Nestman (Kingdom Elite)

9

Ashley Bremert (Ride or Die Racing)

10

Samantha Clark (Kingdom Elite)

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Elite men top 10

Pos.

Rider (Team)

1

Lucas Bourgoyne (Cadence Cyclery p/b Encore Wire)

2

Maurice Ballerstedt (Unattached)

3

Brody McDonald (Golden State Blazers)

4

Danny Summerhill (L39ION of Los Angeles)

5

Dusan Kalaba (Parks Law Firm All-Stars)

6

Ian Williams (Empyr Cycling)

7

Maddox Simmons (Chaney Windows and Doors Pastaria)

8

Conor Mullervy (Clif Family Drifters)

9

Alejandro Che (Kelly Benefits Cycling)

10

Jade Rohde (Rio Grande Elite Cycling)

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest on Cyclingnews