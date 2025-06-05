Tour of Britain Women: Kim Le Court outduels Kristen Faulker to capture stage 1 and opening lead
Lorena Wiebes leads in reduced peloton for third
Kim Le Court (AG Insurance-Soudal) won stage 1 of the 2025 Tour of Britain Women, outsprinting Kristen Faulkner (EF Education-Oatly) as they held off the chase group by a few seconds. Lorena Wiebes (SDWorx-ProTime) won the sprint for third place.
Le Court had attacked on the second classified climb of the day, Langburn's Bank, and was joined by Faulkner on the descent. The two riders worked together well and maintained an advantage of up to 30 seconds on a chase group of around 20 riders, where Movistar and FDJ-Suez did most of the work.
Entering the final kilometre along the Redcar seaside, it was clear that Le Court and Faulkner would sprint for victory. Le Court took the front with 300 metres to go, launching her sprint at the 150-metre mark, and kept Faulkner behind to take the stage and the first leader's jersey.
More later...
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Tour of Slovenia: Rui Oliveira wins stage 2 from late breakaway groupPortuguese rider celebrates first career victory ahead of new race leader Fabio Christen
-
Mathieu van der Poel confirmed for Critérium du Dauphiné following wrist fractureAlpecin-Deceuninck report that Dutchman 'has recovered sufficiently from wrist injury'
-
Tour of Britain Women: Kim Le Court outduels Kristen Faulker to capture stage 1 and opening leadLorena Wiebes leads in reduced peloton for third
-
Dave Brailsford reportedly due to regain more prominent role in Ineos GrenadiersFormer mastermind of Team Sky and Ineos Grenadiers set to scale back involvement with Manchester United