Tour of Britain Women: Kim Le Court outduels Kristen Faulker to capture stage 1 and opening lead

Kim Le Court (AG Insurance-Soudal) won stage 1 of the 2025 Tour of Britain Women, outsprinting Kristen Faulkner (EF Education-Oatly) as they held off the chase group by a few seconds. Lorena Wiebes (SDWorx-ProTime) won the sprint for third place.



Le Court had attacked on the second classified climb of the day, Langburn's Bank, and was joined by Faulkner on the descent. The two riders worked together well and maintained an advantage of up to 30 seconds on a chase group of around 20 riders, where Movistar and FDJ-Suez did most of the work.



Entering the final kilometre along the Redcar seaside, it was clear that Le Court and Faulkner would sprint for victory. Le Court took the front with 300 metres to go, launching her sprint at the 150-metre mark, and kept Faulkner behind to take the stage and the first leader's jersey.



More later...

2025 Tour of Britain Women stage 1: Lorena Wiebes takes the sprint for third (Image credit: Getty Images)

Results

