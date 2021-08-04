Olympics: Dutch double up with fastest qualifiers in men's Sprint

Dutch riders Jeffrey Hoogland and teammate Harrie Lavyreysen were the fastest qualifiers in the men’s Sprint at the Tokyo Olympic Games, with both setting a time of exactly 9.215 for the 200 metre flying start and setting a new Olympic Record in the process.

Great Britain’s Jack Carlin set the third fastest time of 9.306. Having raced before the Dutch duo, he was the first to break the Olympic Record set by Jason Kenny in Rio in 2016. World Record holder Nicholas Paul (Trinidad and Tobago) was fourth with a time of 9.316, fading slightly after a fast start.

The former Olympic Record holder and 2016 and 2012 gold medallist, Kenny, was the last rider on the track but didn’t challenge for the top spots, finishing eighth with a time of 9.510.

Australia’s Matthew Glaetzer, who was fourth in Rio, had to pull out before the event got underway, as he was unwell. He was replaced by Matt Richardson, who qualified in 21st position.

In the qualifying round riders complete a flying 200 metre time-trial, times taken after two-and-a-half build up laps, with the fastest 24 of the 30 riders qualifying. It also determines the seeding order for the more tactical sprints ahead, starting with the 1/32 finals. The main rounds, excluding the repechages are a 1/16 finals round, 1/8 finals, quarter finals, semi finals and finals. They will be contested later on Wednesday and on Thursday.

Great Britain has dominated the men’s sprint in recent Olympics, with Kenny winning the last two Olympic gold medals in the event while Chris Hoy won in Beijing in 2008 as Kenny came second.