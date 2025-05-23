Recommended reading

Crunch time for Giro d'Italia sprinters – Who hasn't won yet, and what are their chances?

By published

Only two sprints left in Italy, with the fast finishes so far won by four different riders

Team Visma-Lease a Bike&#039;s Dutch rider Olav Kooij, Team Picnic PostNL&#039;s Dutch rider Casper Van Uden and Lidl-Trek&#039;s Danish rider Mads Pedersen sprint to the finish of the 12th stage of the 108th Giro d&#039;Italia cycling race 172kms from Modena to Viadana on May 22, 2025. (Photo by Luca Bettini / AFP)
Olav Kooij, Casper van Uden and Mads Pedersen have been the top sprinters of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

While the overall narrative of a Grand Tour like the Giro d'Italia is often dominated by the general classification, there are numerous subplots that evolve and develop during a three-week race, and one of the most important ones is sprinting.

Just like winning the GC or a stage is the pinnacle for climbers, taking a sprint victory in a Grand Tour is one of the biggest achievements a sprinter can score. And though the Tour de France may hold the top spot, the Giro has still attracted a strong crop of sprinters this year.

Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported from many of the biggest events on the calendar, including the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France Femmes, Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.