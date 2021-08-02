Trending

Olympics: Germany break world record in women's team pursuit qualifying

By

More to follow...

Women's Team Pursuit: Izu Velodrome

Germany break the world record in the women's team pursuit qualifying at the Tokyo Olympics.

Germany break the world record in team pursuit qualifying. (Image credit: Getty Images)
Women's Team Pursuit qualifying Tokyo Olympics 2021

New Zealand in action in team pursuit qualifying. (Image credit: Getty)
Women's Team Pursuit qualifying Tokyo Olympics 2021

Australia could only manage 7th in qualifying. (Image credit: Getty)
Women's Team Pursuit qualifying Tokyo Olympics 2021

Canada were 8th quickest in qualifying. (Image credit: Getty)
Women's Team Pursuit qualifying Tokyo Olympics 2021

Great Britain were second fastest in qualifying. (Image credit: Getty)
Women's Team Pursuit qualifying Tokyo Olympics 2021

Great Britain en route to second in qualifying. (Image credit: Getty)
Italy in action in the women's team pursuit qualifying.

Italy in action in the women's team pursuit qualifying. (Image credit: Getty)

Women's team pursuit - qualifying
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Germany 4:07.307
2Great Britain4:09.022
3United States4:10.118
4Italy4:11.666
5France4:12.502
6Australia4:12.536
7New Zealand4:13.571
8Canada4:15.832

