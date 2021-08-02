Olympics: Germany break world record in women's team pursuit qualifying
By Cyclingnews
More to follow...
Women's Team Pursuit: Izu Velodrome
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Germany
|4:07.307
|2
|Great Britain
|4:09.022
|3
|United States
|4:10.118
|4
|Italy
|4:11.666
|5
|France
|4:12.502
|6
|Australia
|4:12.536
|7
|New Zealand
|4:13.571
|8
|Canada
|4:15.832
