Olympics: Jolanda Neff storms to women's mountain bike gold in Tokyo

Jolanda Neff triumphed in the slippery conditions of the women's cross country mountain bike race at the Tokyo Olympic Games to take gold for Switzerland and spearhead a dominant performance for the nation.

Compatriots Sina Frei and Linda Indergrand made it a clean sweep of the podium taking second and third more than a minute behind Neff. It was a dominant performance from Neff, taking off out the front on the very first lap of the five-lap 20.5-kilometer race, leaving France’s Pauline Ferrand-Prévot behind when she slipped and slid back down on the slippery uphill rock paved climb after the Sakura Drop. From then she never gave up control.

The conditions played to the strength of the 28-year-old, with the challenges that bought rivals unstuck not appearing to trouble Neff. The positioning of the Tropical Storm Nepartak off the coast of Japan, and the rain it had brought with it earlier in the day, had lead to some course modification but Neff held firm over the slippery tree roots and rocks on her way to securing Switzerland’s first-ever Olympic gold medal from the women’s mountain biking.

The first rider from a nation other than Switzerland in the field of 38 women that made it over the line was Kata Blanka Vas of Hungary, who is just 19, and no doubt the multi-discipline rider, who is signed up to SD Worx on the road next year, benefited from the cyclo-cross honed ability to handle slippery conditions.



Anne Terpstra of the Netherlands was the next rider across the line, while it certainly wasn’t a good day for race favourite Loana Lecomte to end her winning streak. The French rider finished in sixth place, also dropping a chain out on the course, while her compatriot Ferrand-Prévot continued to struggle to fall away from the front early, slipping and coming off more than once and ultimately finishing in tenth place.

