Olympics: Shock gold for Anna Kiesenhofer in women's road race

Anna Kiesenhofer (Austria) pulled off one of the biggest ever shocks in women's elite road racing to win the Olympic title in Tokyo on Sunday.

The Austrian attacked from the gun as part of a five-rider break that managed to build a lead of 11 minutes before she dropped her companions on the Kagosaka Pass with 41km to go and held off the entire bunch to take gold.

Kiesenhofer, a recognized time trialist but without a WorldTour team or any teammates in the race, came into the event as an absolute outsider for a medal but a perfect storm of questionable tactics from the major nations – especially the Netherlands - and incredible legs from the 30-year-old were enough to seal the gold medal in dramatic style.

To put Kiesenhofer’s dominant performance into context, she held off a solo counter-attack from Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands) who jumped with 51km to go but was unable to cut the Austrian’s lead down to under five minutes. The Dutch rider was reeled in with 25km remaining, with her gold medal aspirations effectively over.

Throughout the day, the bunch failed to get to grips with the breakaway. First, they allowed a powerful group of Kiesenhofer, Carla Oberholzer (South Africa), Vera Looser (Namibia), along with Israel's Omer Shapira and Polish rider Anna Plitcha to ride away at the start and establish a lead of 10 minutes. With 100km to go, and the gap holding steady, the only team that took responsibility for the chase seemed to be Germany, who cut a minute off the break’s advantage as the leaders dropped down three riders.

What was needed was a consistent chase pattern but, after Van Vleuten had a brief scare when she fell with around 60km to go, the Dutch decided that they would fire riders up the road in a bid to break up the bunch and cut the gap. They succeed in those aims to some extent but when Van Vleuten did attack the lead was still almost six minutes.

The Dutch rider never even looked close to catching Kiesenhofer, and when she was caught it was too late for the bunch to salvage the race as out ahead Kiesenhofer put in the time trial of her life.

The four-rider Dutch team finally began a concerted chase inside the final 10km, with silver and bronze still on the line. They caught the remnants of the break with less than 5km to go before Van Vleuten attacked in the closing stages to salvage silver, with Elisa Longo Borghini (Italy) taking bronze.

For Kiesenhofer, who even took a break from racing after losing her place on Lotto in 2017, the win was quite obviously the biggest victory of her career, and the next race will be between teams hoping to sign her for 2022.