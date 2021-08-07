Olympics: Kenny Glaetzer and Buchli need the repechage to survive in men's Keirin
Carlin, Saunders and Richardson face competition from Japan’s Nitta and Wakimoto in finals
Men's Keirin: Izu Velodrome
The early rounds of the men’s Keirin produced some thrilling racing with several big-names forced to qualify via the repechages to make it through to Sunday’s finals.
Jason Kenny (Great Britain), Matthew Glaetzer (Australia) and Matthijs Buchli (Netherlands) all had to come back via a second race after finishing out of the top two places in their hotly contested heats.
Jack Carlin (Great Britain), Callum Saunders (New Zealand) and Matt Richardson (Australia) made it through facing some serious competition, while Japan’s expert Keirin riders Yudai Nitta and Yuta Wakimoto, cheered on by the local cowed in the Izu velodrome, also qualified for day 2.
Mohd Azizulhasni Awang of Malaysia also went through to no doubt add some spice to the finals, while Rayan Helal (France) and the experienced Maximilian Levy (Germany) also qualified.
Suriname’s Jair Tjon En Fa sprinted with confidence and qualified via the repechage, giving the small South American nation a shot at a place in the finals and perhaps even a medal.
Tjon En Fa, like Paul Nicholas of Trinidad and Tobago, has developed with the help of the UCI’s World Cycling Centre track programme.
Sunday’s schedule includes the quarter-finals, semi-finals and then final to decide the medals.
