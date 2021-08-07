Olympics: Denmark win men's Madison
Great Britain take silver and France bronze after close and crash-hit race
Men's Madison: Izu Velodrome
Denmark pair Michael Morkov and Lasse Norman Hansen won a tense, high-speed and crash-hit men’s Madison to take the gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
The pair rode a calculated race, making efforts to take points when possible and responding to major attacks from France and Belgium.
Denmark carefully scored a total of 43 points, winning some sprints and cleverly placing in others during the 200-lap and 20 sprint race. Morkov’s clever riding proved he is far more than the best lead out man in men’s professional road racing. Norman Hansen confirmed his speed and ability after anchoring Denmark in the Team Pursuit.
Great Britain’s Matt Walls and Ethan Hayter rode aggressively early and were the early race leaders. They faded mid-race but then went on the attack to win the final sprint to secure the silver medal ahead of France’s Benjamin Thomas and Donavan Grondin. Both scored 40 points but the final sprint decided the medal order. Thomas and Grondin were the most aggressive of the race, spending 20 laps out front mid-race in an attempt to take a lap. However, their major rivals eventually closed them down.
Belgium’s Kenny de Ketele and Robbe Ghys gave it everything with a late attack but they were caught just before the final sprint, turning a chance of gold into fourth place.
The USA pair of Adrian Hegyvary and Gavin Hoover crashed hard during a hand sling change at half distance and failed to finish, while Germany, Austria and New Zealand were also caught up in crashes.
Italian pair Elia Viviani and Simone Consonni struggled to compete in the sprints and eventually lost a lap to finish tenth.
More to follow.
