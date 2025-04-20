Amstel Gold Race: Mattias Skjelmose outsprints Tadej Pogačar and Remco Evenepoel to secure biggest career victory

Frustration for breakaway rivals runner-up Pogačar and third-placed Evenepoel in Berg en Terblijt, Wout van Aert takes fourth in chase-group sprint

Remco Evenepoel, Tadej Pogacar and race winner Mattias Skjelmose sprint at Amstel Gold Race 2025
(Image credit: Getty Images)
In the biggest win of his career and one of the races of the season, Mattias Skjelmose (Lidl-Trek) played the perfect hand to defeat both Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) and Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) at a thrilling Amstel Gold Race, outsprinting both the Olympic and world champion to the line on Sunday.

Evenepoel led out and opened up the sprint just outside Valkenberg, with Pogačar poised in his wheel. The rainbow jersey came around him as Evenepoel was forced to sit down and accept defeat; however, the Dane emerged from Pogačar's slipstream to shock everyone.

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d'Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport's top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

