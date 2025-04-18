De Brabantse Pijl Men Live - Remco Evenepoel returns to racing
Don't miss the racing action as the elite men's peloton tackles 162.6km from Beersel to Overijse
Race situation
Six riders lead the race:
- Tuur Dens (Team Flanders - Baloise)
- Jens Reynders (Wagner Bazin WB)
- Joren Bloem (Unibet Tietema Rockets)
- Ådne Holter (Uno-X Mobility)
- Iúri Leitão (Caja Rural - Seguros RGA)
- Antonio Jesús Soto (Equipo Kern Pharma)
110KM TO GO
The peloton being led by multiple teams is keeping things under control, and not giving the break any more of a gap. Still it remains at about 1-45.
Here’s Cofidis’ Aimé De Gendt taking a turn at the front of the peloton. Cofidis have both Dylan Teuns, a rider with perfect characteristics for this race and who finished second here last year; and Alex Aranburu, whose excellent performances at Itzulia Basque Country elevated him to one of the favourites today.
There are only a few kilometres left in the women's race. Find out how the finale unfolds here.
120KM TO GO
The race remains in a holding pattern, the gap staying steady at about 1-40.
Also showing their face at the front of the peloton is Q36.5. They’re riding for Tom Pidcock, the other leading favourite for the race along with Evenepoel and Van Aert. The Brit looked in great knick earlier in the season, and has spent the last few weeks away from racing as he’s prepared for the run of Hilly Classics beginning today.
Visma-Lease a Bike are also contributing to the chase, most likely for their man Wout van Aert - although Tiesj Benoot is another option for them, in a race he has twice in the past made the podium at.
130KM TO GO
The gap between the leaders and the peloton has grown a bit, up to about 1-50.
The peloton, being led by Evenepoel’s Soudal-QuickStep teammate Thomas Pesenti.
140KM TO GO
A reminder of the 6 riders up the road, who still have a lead of about 1-30:
Tuur Dens (Team Flanders - Baloise)
Jens Reynders (Wagner Bazin WB)
Joren Bloem (Unibet Tietema Rockets)
Ådne Holter (Uno-X Mobility)
Iúri Leitão (Caja Rural - Seguros RGA)
Antonio Jesús Soto (Equipo Kern Pharma)
Now Brunel and Perracchione have been swallowed up by the peloton.
Grignard has gone clear of Brunel, who is now with Perracchione.
Up to nearly 1-30 for the leaders now. It seems they will be our break of the day - the question now is whether the chasers can join them.
150KM TO GO
The 6 leaders have over a minute on the peloton.
Behind them, Alessandro Perracchione is chasing. The rest of the peloton seems happy to let them all go.
Sébastien Grignard and Alexys Brunel are trying to chase up to them.
Those 6 riders are: Tuur Dens, Jens Reynders, Joren Bloem, Ådne Holter, Iúri Leitão and Antonio Jesús Soto.
A group of 6 riders have a small gap.
Evenepoel, Teuns, Van Aert and Trentin on the start line.
OFFICIAL START
And they're off!
The women’s De Brabantse Pijl is already well underway, and attacks are coming thick and fast as they enter the final 50km. You can follow all the action here.
The riders have left the unofficial start, and will be racing properly soon.
The other headliner on today’s line-up is Wout van Aert. The Belgian has still yet to register a win during what has been a frustrating spring campaign, but he showed signs of coming closer to top form in the last few weeks, with fourth place finishes at both the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix.
Evenepoel says that his injuries were so bad that he even considered quitting the sport all together, but, despite some lingering pain issues, is eager to get back racing again and believes he can be competitive - even taking aim at Tadej Pogačar in the upcoming Ardennes Classics.
One man is attracting all the attention at the start - Remco Evenepoel. Today is his much anticipated return to racing, after a bad injury layoff significantly delayed his start to the season. Whether or not he’ll have the form to be a contender in the Ardennes Classics should become clearer today.
Taking place on its new slot of Friday rather than Wednesday, De Brabantse Pijl signals the transition from the cobbled classics to the hilly classics, ahead of Amstel Gold on Sunday.
Hello and welcome to the 2025 De Brabantse Pijl.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
De Brabantse Pijl Men Live - Remco Evenepoel returns to racingDon't miss the racing action as the elite men's peloton tackles 162.6km from Beersel to Overijse
-
De Brabantse Pijl Women Live - The bridge between the cobbled and Ardennes ClassicsThe elite women's peloton will start at Markt in Lennik and tackle 20 climbs in the 125.7km route that ends with four circuits in Overijse
-
'The Ardennes races will be a new challenge' - Tadej Pogačar switches from cobbles to the Ardennes climbs at the Amstel Gold RaceUAE Team Emirates-XRG select McNulty, Wellens, Narváez and Sivakov for strong seven-rider line-up
-
Assos Mille GTS S11 bib shorts review: Hot weather standouts and very comfortable, but not without flawSuperb comfort thanks to the great Mille chamois, while clever features enhance breathability. Some aesthetic choices will divide opinion though, as will the high price.
-
BBB Valor Flux review: Lenses to rival Oakley’s Prizm offeringsSuperb lens clarity, contrast and performance that competes with the best. A few limitations do little to detract from the overall brilliance.
-
Strike and protest threat at Sierra Nevada altitude training centre used by multiple WorldTour teamsDemonstrations this month in southern Spain's high performance centre over working conditions could be followed by industrial action in May, trade union warns
-
Anna van der Breggen vs Demi Vollering - An Ardennes face-off between the former master and her apprenticeCan Van der Breggen return to her dominant ways in the Ardennes Classics, or will her former apprentice turned rival prove too much to beat?
-
'Survial mode' lands Melisa Rollins sixth place at Sea Otter Gravel after breaking both wristsLeadville champion among stacked women's field at The Growler on Saturday
-
'If I were a basketball player, my career would have been over' - Remco Evenepoel on recovery from complex shoulder injury as comeback race nearsBelgian says shoulder injury still troubling him, but still aiming for results in Ardennes Classics