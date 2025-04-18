De Brabantse Pijl Men Live - Remco Evenepoel returns to racing

Don't miss the racing action as the elite men's peloton tackles 162.6km from Beersel to Overijse

OVERIJSE BELGIUM APRIL 10 Lars Craps of Belgium and Team Flanders Baloise competes during the 64th De Brabantse Pijl La Fleche Brabanconne 2024 Mens Elite a 1952km one day race from Leuven to Overijse on April 10 2024 in Overijse Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Race situation

110KM TO GO

OVERIJSE BELGIUM APRIL 18 Aime De Gendt of Belgium and Team Cofidis leads the peloton during the 65th De Brabantse Pijl La Fleche Brabanconne 2025 Mens Elite a 1626km one day race from Beersel to Overijse on April 18 2025 in Overijse Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There are only a few kilometres left in the women's race. Find out how the finale unfolds here.

120KM TO GO

OVERIJSE BELGIUM APRIL 18 Fabio Christen of Switzerland and Team Q365 Pro Cycling leads the peloton during the 65th De Brabantse Pijl La Fleche Brabanconne 2025 Mens Elite a 1626km one day race from Beersel to Overijse on April 18 2025 in Overijse Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

(Image credit: Getty Images)

OVERIJSE BELGIUM APRIL 18 Niklas Behrens of Germany and Team VismaLease a Bike leads the peloton during the 65th De Brabantse Pijl La Fleche Brabanconne 2025 Mens Elite a 1626km one day race from Beersel to Overijse on April 18 2025 in Overijse Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

(Image credit: Getty Images)

130KM TO GO

OVERIJSE BELGIUM APRIL 18 Thomas Pesenti of Italy and Team Soudal QuickStep leads the peloton during the 65th De Brabantse Pijl La Fleche Brabanconne 2025 Mens Elite a 1626km one day race from Beersel to Overijse on April 18 2025 in Overijse Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

(Image credit: Getty Images)

140KM TO GO

Now Brunel and Perracchione have been swallowed up by the peloton.

Grignard has gone clear of Brunel, who is now with Perracchione.

Up to nearly 1-30 for the leaders now. It seems they will be our break of the day - the question now is whether the chasers can join them.

150KM TO GO

Behind them, Alessandro Perracchione is chasing. The rest of the peloton seems happy to let them all go.

Sébastien Grignard and Alexys Brunel are trying to chase up to them.

Those 6 riders are: Tuur Dens, Jens Reynders, Joren Bloem, Ådne Holter, Iúri Leitão and Antonio Jesús Soto.

A group of 6 riders have a small gap.

BEERSEL BELGIUM APRIL 18 LR Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Team Soudal QuickStep Dylan Teuns of Belgium and Team Cofidis Wout Van Aert of Belgium and Team VismaLease a Bike and Matteo Trentin of Italy and Team Tudor Pro Cycling prior to the 65th De Brabantse Pijl La Fleche Brabanconne 2025 Mens Elite a 1626km one day race from Beersel to Overijse on April 18 2025 in Beersel Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

(Image credit: Getty Images)

OFFICIAL START

The women’s De Brabantse Pijl is already well underway, and attacks are coming thick and fast as they enter the final 50km. You can follow all the action here.

The riders have left the unofficial start, and will be racing properly soon.

BEERSEL BELGIUM APRIL 18 Wout Van Aert of Belgium and Team VismaLease a Bike prior to the 65th De Brabantse Pijl La Fleche Brabanconne 2025 Mens Elite a 1626km one day race from Beersel to Overijse on April 18 2025 in Beersel Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Evenepoel says that his injuries were so bad that he even considered quitting the sport all together, but, despite some lingering pain issues, is eager to get back racing again and believes he can be competitive - even taking aim at Tadej Pogačar in the upcoming Ardennes Classics.

BEERSEL BELGIUM APRIL 18 Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Team Soudal QuickStep prior to the 65th De Brabantse Pijl La Fleche Brabanconne 2025 Mens Elite a 1626km one day race from Beersel to Overijse on April 18 2025 in Beersel Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Taking place on its new slot of Friday rather than Wednesday, De Brabantse Pijl signals the transition from the cobbled classics to the hilly classics, ahead of Amstel Gold on Sunday.

Hello and welcome to the 2025 De Brabantse Pijl.

