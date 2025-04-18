De Brabantse Pijl Men Live - Remco Evenepoel returns to racing

Refresh

110KM TO GO The peloton being led by multiple teams is keeping things under control, and not giving the break any more of a gap. Still it remains at about 1-45.

(Image credit: Getty Images) Here’s Cofidis’ Aimé De Gendt taking a turn at the front of the peloton. Cofidis have both Dylan Teuns, a rider with perfect characteristics for this race and who finished second here last year; and Alex Aranburu, whose excellent performances at Itzulia Basque Country elevated him to one of the favourites today.

There are only a few kilometres left in the women's race. Find out how the finale unfolds here.

120KM TO GO The race remains in a holding pattern, the gap staying steady at about 1-40.

(Image credit: Getty Images) Also showing their face at the front of the peloton is Q36.5. They’re riding for Tom Pidcock, the other leading favourite for the race along with Evenepoel and Van Aert. The Brit looked in great knick earlier in the season, and has spent the last few weeks away from racing as he’s prepared for the run of Hilly Classics beginning today.

(Image credit: Getty Images) Visma-Lease a Bike are also contributing to the chase, most likely for their man Wout van Aert - although Tiesj Benoot is another option for them, in a race he has twice in the past made the podium at.

130KM TO GO The gap between the leaders and the peloton has grown a bit, up to about 1-50.

(Image credit: Getty Images) The peloton, being led by Evenepoel’s Soudal-QuickStep teammate Thomas Pesenti.

140KM TO GO A reminder of the 6 riders up the road, who still have a lead of about 1-30: Tuur Dens (Team Flanders - Baloise) Jens Reynders (Wagner Bazin WB) Joren Bloem (Unibet Tietema Rockets) Ådne Holter (Uno-X Mobility) Iúri Leitão (Caja Rural - Seguros RGA) Antonio Jesús Soto (Equipo Kern Pharma)

Now Brunel and Perracchione have been swallowed up by the peloton.

Grignard has gone clear of Brunel, who is now with Perracchione.

Up to nearly 1-30 for the leaders now. It seems they will be our break of the day - the question now is whether the chasers can join them.

150KM TO GO The 6 leaders have over a minute on the peloton.

Behind them, Alessandro Perracchione is chasing. The rest of the peloton seems happy to let them all go.

Sébastien Grignard and Alexys Brunel are trying to chase up to them.

Those 6 riders are: Tuur Dens, Jens Reynders, Joren Bloem, Ådne Holter, Iúri Leitão and Antonio Jesús Soto.

A group of 6 riders have a small gap.

(Image credit: Getty Images) Evenepoel, Teuns, Van Aert and Trentin on the start line.

OFFICIAL START And they're off!

The women’s De Brabantse Pijl is already well underway, and attacks are coming thick and fast as they enter the final 50km. You can follow all the action here.

The riders have left the unofficial start, and will be racing properly soon.

(Image credit: Getty Images) The other headliner on today’s line-up is Wout van Aert. The Belgian has still yet to register a win during what has been a frustrating spring campaign, but he showed signs of coming closer to top form in the last few weeks, with fourth place finishes at both the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix.

Evenepoel says that his injuries were so bad that he even considered quitting the sport all together, but, despite some lingering pain issues, is eager to get back racing again and believes he can be competitive - even taking aim at Tadej Pogačar in the upcoming Ardennes Classics.

(Image credit: Getty Images) One man is attracting all the attention at the start - Remco Evenepoel. Today is his much anticipated return to racing, after a bad injury layoff significantly delayed his start to the season. Whether or not he’ll have the form to be a contender in the Ardennes Classics should become clearer today.

Taking place on its new slot of Friday rather than Wednesday, De Brabantse Pijl signals the transition from the cobbled classics to the hilly classics, ahead of Amstel Gold on Sunday.