Olympics: Marchant, Hinze, McCulloch fight back in Keirin repechages

The first day of racing in the Tokyo Olympics women’s Keirin saw some high-speed racing and fight backs to ensure qualification for day 2 and the medal races.

Canada’s Kelsey Mitchell went through after winning heat 3 and young American Madalyn Godby also rode well to go through with Lauriane Genest of Canada, who won heat 5.

It was not so easy for other riders, with Germany’s reigning world champion Emma Hinze, the Netherlands’ Shanne Braspennincx and France’s Mathilde Gros having to go through the repechages as only 2 of the six riders in each highly-contested keirin qualified to the next round.

Great Britain’s Katie Marchant went through to the quarterfinals via the repechage after being relegated for moving off her line in the first round. Australia’s Kaarle McCulloch also came through via the repechage after struggling to find a way through in her ride.

Hinze and most of her biggest rivals eventually made it through to Thursday’s finals but face another day of intense racing on Thursday, with three more rounds of racing before the medals are awarded.

The fourth day of competition in the Izu velodrome will award medals in the men’s Omnium (Scratch Race, Tempo Race, Elimination and Points Race) and include the 1/8 finals and quarter-finals of the men’s Sprint.

Women's Keirin Round 1 Heat 1 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Laurine van Riessen (Netherlands) 0:00:10.900 2 Tianshi Zhong (People's Republic of China) 0:00:00.200 3 Hyejin Lee (Korea) 0:00:00.400 4 Hoi yan Jessica Lee (Hong Kong, China) REL Katy Marchant (Great Britain)

Women's Keirin Round 1 Heat 2 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lea Sophie Friedrich (Germany) 0:00:11.055 2 Daria Shmeleva (Russian Olympic) 0:00:00.100 3 Wai sze Lee (Hong Kong, China) 0:00:00.200 4 Charlene du Preez (South Africa) 0:00:00.300 5 Coralie Demay (France) 0:00:00.400 6 Migle Marozaite (Lithuania) 0:00:01.400

Women's Keirin Round 1 Heat 3 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kelsey Mitchell (Canada) 0:00:11.391 2 Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mexico) 0:00:00.100 3 Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Olympic) 4 Shanju Bao (People's Republic of China) 0:00:00.200 5 Emma Hinze (Germany) 0:00:00.300 6 Liubov Basova (Ukraine) 0:00:00.600

Women's Keirin Round 1 Heat 4 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Olena Starikova (Ukraine) 0:00:10.894 2 Yuka Kobayashi (Japan) 0:00:00.100 3 Shanne Braspennincx (Netherlands) 4 Ellesse Andrews (New Zealand) 0:00:00.200 5 Marlena Karwacka (Poland) 0:00:00.400 6 Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania) 0:00:01.100

Women's Keirin Round 1 Heat 5 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lauriane Genest (Canada) 0:00:11.183 2 Madalyn Godby (United States Of America) 0:00:00.100 3 Urszula Los (Poland) 0:00:00.200 4 Kaarle McCulloch (Australia) 0:00:00.400 5 Yuli Verdugo Osuna (Mexico) 6 Mathilde Gros (France) 0:00:01.100

Women's Keirin Round 1 Repechage Heat 1 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ellesse Andrews (New Zealand) 0:00:11.097 2 Liubov Basova (Ukraine) 0:00:00.100 3 Hyejin Lee (Korea) 4 Hoi yan Jessica Lee (Hong Kong, China) 0:00:01.000 5 Migle Marozaite (Lithuania) 0:00:01.200

Women's Keirin Round 1 Repechage Heat 2 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wai sze Lee (Hong Kong, China) 0:00:10.958 2 Kaarle McCulloch (Australia) 0:00:00.100 3 Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania) 0:00:00.600 4 Yuli Verdugo Osuna (Mexico) 5 Shanju Bao (People's Republic of China)

Women's Keirin Round 1 Repechage Heat 3 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katy Marchant (Great Britain) 0:00:11.122 2 Mathilde Gros (France) 0:00:00.100 3 Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Olympic) 4 Marlena Karwacka (Poland) 0:00:00.200 5 Charlene du Preez (South Africa) 0:00:00.400