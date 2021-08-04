Olympics: Marchant, Hinze, McCulloch fight back in Keirin repechages
By Cyclingnews
North Americans impress in early racing
Women's Keirin: Izu Velodrome
The first day of racing in the Tokyo Olympics women’s Keirin saw some high-speed racing and fight backs to ensure qualification for day 2 and the medal races.
Canada’s Kelsey Mitchell went through after winning heat 3 and young American Madalyn Godby also rode well to go through with Lauriane Genest of Canada, who won heat 5.
It was not so easy for other riders, with Germany’s reigning world champion Emma Hinze, the Netherlands’ Shanne Braspennincx and France’s Mathilde Gros having to go through the repechages as only 2 of the six riders in each highly-contested keirin qualified to the next round.
Great Britain’s Katie Marchant went through to the quarterfinals via the repechage after being relegated for moving off her line in the first round. Australia’s Kaarle McCulloch also came through via the repechage after struggling to find a way through in her ride.
Hinze and most of her biggest rivals eventually made it through to Thursday’s finals but face another day of intense racing on Thursday, with three more rounds of racing before the medals are awarded.
The fourth day of competition in the Izu velodrome will award medals in the men’s Omnium (Scratch Race, Tempo Race, Elimination and Points Race) and include the 1/8 finals and quarter-finals of the men’s Sprint.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laurine van Riessen (Netherlands)
|0:00:10.900
|2
|Tianshi Zhong (People's Republic of China)
|0:00:00.200
|3
|Hyejin Lee (Korea)
|0:00:00.400
|4
|Hoi yan Jessica Lee (Hong Kong, China)
|REL
|Katy Marchant (Great Britain)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lea Sophie Friedrich (Germany)
|0:00:11.055
|2
|Daria Shmeleva (Russian Olympic)
|0:00:00.100
|3
|Wai sze Lee (Hong Kong, China)
|0:00:00.200
|4
|Charlene du Preez (South Africa)
|0:00:00.300
|5
|Coralie Demay (France)
|0:00:00.400
|6
|Migle Marozaite (Lithuania)
|0:00:01.400
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kelsey Mitchell (Canada)
|0:00:11.391
|2
|Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mexico)
|0:00:00.100
|3
|Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Olympic)
|4
|Shanju Bao (People's Republic of China)
|0:00:00.200
|5
|Emma Hinze (Germany)
|0:00:00.300
|6
|Liubov Basova (Ukraine)
|0:00:00.600
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Olena Starikova (Ukraine)
|0:00:10.894
|2
|Yuka Kobayashi (Japan)
|0:00:00.100
|3
|Shanne Braspennincx (Netherlands)
|4
|Ellesse Andrews (New Zealand)
|0:00:00.200
|5
|Marlena Karwacka (Poland)
|0:00:00.400
|6
|Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)
|0:00:01.100
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lauriane Genest (Canada)
|0:00:11.183
|2
|Madalyn Godby (United States Of America)
|0:00:00.100
|3
|Urszula Los (Poland)
|0:00:00.200
|4
|Kaarle McCulloch (Australia)
|0:00:00.400
|5
|Yuli Verdugo Osuna (Mexico)
|6
|Mathilde Gros (France)
|0:00:01.100
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ellesse Andrews (New Zealand)
|0:00:11.097
|2
|Liubov Basova (Ukraine)
|0:00:00.100
|3
|Hyejin Lee (Korea)
|4
|Hoi yan Jessica Lee (Hong Kong, China)
|0:00:01.000
|5
|Migle Marozaite (Lithuania)
|0:00:01.200
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wai sze Lee (Hong Kong, China)
|0:00:10.958
|2
|Kaarle McCulloch (Australia)
|0:00:00.100
|3
|Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)
|0:00:00.600
|4
|Yuli Verdugo Osuna (Mexico)
|5
|Shanju Bao (People's Republic of China)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katy Marchant (Great Britain)
|0:00:11.122
|2
|Mathilde Gros (France)
|0:00:00.100
|3
|Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Olympic)
|4
|Marlena Karwacka (Poland)
|0:00:00.200
|5
|Charlene du Preez (South Africa)
|0:00:00.400
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shanne Braspennincx (Netherlands)
|0:00:11.135
|2
|Emma Hinze (Germany)
|3
|Urszula Los (Poland)
|0:00:00.100
|4
|Coralie Demay (France)
|0:00:00.600
