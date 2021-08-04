Trending

Olympics: Marchant, Hinze, McCulloch fight back in Keirin repechages

By

North Americans impress in early racing

Riders fight for position in the women's Keirin
Riders fight for position in the women's Keirin (Image credit: Getty Images)

The first day of racing in the Tokyo Olympics women’s Keirin saw some high-speed racing and fight backs to ensure qualification for day 2 and the medal races.

Canada’s Kelsey Mitchell went through after winning heat 3 and young American Madalyn Godby also rode well to go through with Lauriane Genest of Canada, who won heat 5. 

It was not so easy for other riders, with Germany’s reigning world champion Emma Hinze, the Netherlands’ Shanne Braspennincx and France’s Mathilde Gros having to go through the repechages as only 2 of the six riders in each highly-contested keirin qualified to the next round.

Great Britain’s Katie Marchant went through to the quarterfinals via the repechage after being relegated for moving off her line in the first round. Australia’s Kaarle McCulloch also came through via the repechage after struggling to find a way through in her ride.

Hinze and most of her biggest rivals eventually made it through to Thursday’s finals but face another day of intense racing on Thursday, with three more rounds of racing before the medals are awarded.

The fourth day of competition in the Izu velodrome will award medals in the men’s Omnium (Scratch Race, Tempo Race, Elimination and Points Race) and include the 1/8 finals and quarter-finals of the men’s Sprint.

Women's Keirin Round 1 Heat 1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laurine van Riessen (Netherlands) 0:00:10.900
2Tianshi Zhong (People's Republic of China) 0:00:00.200
3Hyejin Lee (Korea) 0:00:00.400
4Hoi yan Jessica Lee (Hong Kong, China)
RELKaty Marchant (Great Britain)

Women's Keirin Round 1 Heat 2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lea Sophie Friedrich (Germany) 0:00:11.055
2Daria Shmeleva (Russian Olympic) 0:00:00.100
3Wai sze Lee (Hong Kong, China) 0:00:00.200
4Charlene du Preez (South Africa) 0:00:00.300
5Coralie Demay (France) 0:00:00.400
6Migle Marozaite (Lithuania) 0:00:01.400

Women's Keirin Round 1 Heat 3
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kelsey Mitchell (Canada) 0:00:11.391
2Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mexico) 0:00:00.100
3Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Olympic)
4Shanju Bao (People's Republic of China) 0:00:00.200
5Emma Hinze (Germany) 0:00:00.300
6Liubov Basova (Ukraine) 0:00:00.600

Women's Keirin Round 1 Heat 4
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Olena Starikova (Ukraine) 0:00:10.894
2Yuka Kobayashi (Japan) 0:00:00.100
3Shanne Braspennincx (Netherlands)
4Ellesse Andrews (New Zealand) 0:00:00.200
5Marlena Karwacka (Poland) 0:00:00.400
6Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania) 0:00:01.100

Women's Keirin Round 1 Heat 5
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lauriane Genest (Canada) 0:00:11.183
2Madalyn Godby (United States Of America) 0:00:00.100
3Urszula Los (Poland) 0:00:00.200
4Kaarle McCulloch (Australia) 0:00:00.400
5Yuli Verdugo Osuna (Mexico)
6Mathilde Gros (France) 0:00:01.100

Women's Keirin Round 1 Repechage Heat 1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ellesse Andrews (New Zealand) 0:00:11.097
2Liubov Basova (Ukraine) 0:00:00.100
3Hyejin Lee (Korea)
4Hoi yan Jessica Lee (Hong Kong, China) 0:00:01.000
5Migle Marozaite (Lithuania) 0:00:01.200

Women's Keirin Round 1 Repechage Heat 2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wai sze Lee (Hong Kong, China) 0:00:10.958
2Kaarle McCulloch (Australia) 0:00:00.100
3Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania) 0:00:00.600
4Yuli Verdugo Osuna (Mexico)
5Shanju Bao (People's Republic of China)

Women's Keirin Round 1 Repechage Heat 3
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katy Marchant (Great Britain) 0:00:11.122
2Mathilde Gros (France) 0:00:00.100
3Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Olympic)
4Marlena Karwacka (Poland) 0:00:00.200
5Charlene du Preez (South Africa) 0:00:00.400

Women's Keirin Round 1 Repechage Heat 4
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shanne Braspennincx (Netherlands) 0:00:11.135
2Emma Hinze (Germany)
3Urszula Los (Poland) 0:00:00.100
4Coralie Demay (France) 0:00:00.600

Latest on Cyclingnews