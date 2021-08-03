Trending

Olympics: Dutch confirm favourite status with fastest men's Team Sprint qualifying run

Great Britain slots into second place with Australian in third

IZU JAPAN AUGUST 03 Roy van den Berg Harrie Lavreysen and Matthijs Buchli of Team Netherlands sprint to setting a new Olympic record ahead of Team Australia during the Mens team sprint qualifying of the Track Cycling on day eleven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Izu Velodrome on August 03 2021 in Izu Japan Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
The squad from the Netherlands in the Team Sprint qualifying (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

The Netherlands confirmed their role as favourites in the men’s Team Sprint at the Tokyo Olympic Games, setting the fastest time of 42.371 in the qualifying round. 

Australia produced a superb ride to set a new Olympic record of 42.371 but minutes later the team who have won the event at the last three Track World Championships, the Netherlands, did even better to show their ambitions for later in the day. 

Great Britain were last off and faster than the Netherlands for two laps only for Kenny to lose the advantage and drop to second place, just 0.097 of a second slower than the Netherlands.   

Australia finished third, with France fourth in 42.722. The eight teams are seeded for the First Round based on their qualifying times and so the Netherlands will be last to start.

