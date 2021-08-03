Olympics: Dutch confirm favourite status with fastest men's Team Sprint qualifying run
By Cyclingnews
Great Britain slots into second place with Australian in third
Men's Team Sprint: Izu Velodrome
The Netherlands confirmed their role as favourites in the men’s Team Sprint at the Tokyo Olympic Games, setting the fastest time of 42.371 in the qualifying round.
Australia produced a superb ride to set a new Olympic record of 42.371 but minutes later the team who have won the event at the last three Track World Championships, the Netherlands, did even better to show their ambitions for later in the day.
Great Britain were last off and faster than the Netherlands for two laps only for Kenny to lose the advantage and drop to second place, just 0.097 of a second slower than the Netherlands.
Australia finished third, with France fourth in 42.722. The eight teams are seeded for the First Round based on their qualifying times and so the Netherlands will be last to start.
