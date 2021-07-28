Olympics: Primoz Roglic wins gold for Slovenia in men's time trial

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Primož Roglič (Slovenia) bounced back from Tour de France heartbreak to win the men’s Olympic Games time trial title with a thoroughly commanding performance in Tokyo on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old finished the 44.2km course in a time of 55:04 to take the gold medal, having set the fastest times at all but the first time check at 9.7km.

Roglič was untouchable, pacing himself perfectly over the climbs to pull away from all of his rivals over the technical and demanding Tokyo course.

Staggeringly, not a single rider was able to finish within a minute of Roglič, with a resurgent Tom Dumoulin (Netherlands) taking silver with a time 1:01 down on his Jumbo-Visma teammate.

Rohan Dennis (Australia), who looked in contention at the halfway point, was forced to settle for bronze, 1:03 down on the winner.

There was huge disappointment for Stefan Küng (Switzlerand), who missed out on a medal by less than half a second.

World time trial champion Filippo Ganna (Italy) was the fastest rider at the first check at 9.7km but the hilly parcours was too much for the Italian, who faded consistently throughout the race and was forced to settle for fifth on the day.

Another pre-race favourite, Wout van Aert (Belgian) came unstuck on the second lap and crossed the line in sixth.

More to follow