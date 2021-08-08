Olympics: Kenny bounces back in second race of women's Omnium

Laura Kenny (Great Britain) bounced back from a crash in the first round of the women’s Omnium tempo race at the Tokyo Olympic Games, winning the Tempo Race and moving up the results board but it was still Jennifer Valente of the United States who retained the overall lead.



Kenny was quick to start accumulating points in the early sprints, as were Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) and Annette Edmondson (Australia) but then there was a split, which the Australian was on the wrong side of. Wild, however held in to take second as did Valente who finished the round in third and held onto her overall lead. Wild took second spot after 2 races with Kenny moved into fifth.

Despite the crash in the first round all the riders lined up for the second race, however a tearful Lotte Kopecky (Belgium) soon pulled out as did Daria Pikulik (Poland).

The tempo race is run over 7.5 kilometres has sprints every lap, starting after lap four. The first rider in each sprint gets a point and any rider that gains a lap gets 20 points while a rider that loses a lap drops 20. Placings are determined by a tally of points.

A dramatic start

Jennifer Valente of the United States took maximum points in the crash marred Scratch race – the first in the series of four in the women's Omnium. It was, however, only a portion of the field that got to contest the final sprint with approximately half of the field coming down in two crashes in the final laps. Reigning world champion in the event, Yumi Kajihara (Japan) came in second to take 38 points, two less than winner Valente, while Annette Edmondson (Australia), who was safely at the front when the crash occurred, came third.

Great Britain's Laura Kenny was among those who came down in the second crash, with a commissaire also caught up in the fallout, and was one of seven riders marked as a DNF for the first race.

The first smaller crash came at two laps to go but then there was another bigger one, closer to the front of the field with riders involved including Kenny, Lotte Kopecky (Belgium) and Elisa Balsamo (Italy). The riders from Belgium and Italy were also added to the DNF list which also included Clara Copponi (France) Yao Pang (Hong Kong), Emily Kay (Ireland), Daria Pikulik (Poland) and Ebtissam Zayed Ahmed (Egypt). All of them were awarded 16 points.

The scratch race is a bunch race run over 7.5 kilometres, with the winner of this race – and the next two races in the series – scoring maximum points of 40 and then the points awarded usually drop by 2 for every subsequent place to 21st place, which is awarded 1 point.

It is the first of a series of four races: scratch race, tempo race, elimination race and points race. The overall winner of the Omnium, contested by 21 riders with only one rider per nation, is the rider with the most cumulative points. Riders accumulate points by a variety of differing means throughout the races, including by winning, taking sprints or a lap on the field. Riders can also lose points by dropping a lap.

All four races will be held at the Izu Velodrome on Sunday, with the deciding points race the final cycling event to be held at this Olympic Games on the final day of competition in Tokyo.

Women's Omnium Scratch Race Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jennifer Valente (United States Of America) 40 2 Yumi Kajihara (Japan) 38 3 Annette Edmondson (Australia) 36 4 Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Norway) 34 5 Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) 32 6 Maria Martins (Portugal) 30 7 Allison Beveridge (Canada) 28 8 Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark) 26 9 Holly Edmondston (New Zealand) 24 10 Jiali Liu (People's Republic of China) 22 11 Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus) 20 12 Mariia Novolodskaia ROC 18 DNF Lotte Kopecky (Belgium) 16 DNF Ebtissam Zayed Ahmed (Egypt) 16 DNF Clara Copponi (France) 16 DNF Laura Kenny (Great Britain) 16 DNF Yao Pang (Hong Kong, China) 16 DNF Emily Kay (Ireland) 16 DNF Elisa Balsamo (Italy) 16 DNF Daria Pikulik (Poland) 16 DNF Olivija Baleisyte (Lithuania) 16