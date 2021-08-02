Olympics: Denmark quickest in men's team pursuit qualifying

Image 1 of 8 Denmark were quickest in men's team pursuit qualifying. (Image credit: Getty) Image 2 of 8 Switzerland in qualifying action (Image credit: Getty) Image 3 of 8 Filippo Ganna leads the Italian quartet (Image credit: Getty) Image 4 of 8 Australia's challenge was interrupted by a crash. (Image credit: Getty) Image 5 of 8 Great Britain in full flight. (Image credit: Getty) Image 6 of 8 Great Britain placed fourth in qualifying. (Image credit: Getty) Image 7 of 8 Denmark en route to the best mark in qualifying. (Image credit: Getty) Image 8 of 8 Great Britain in team pursuit qualifying (Image credit: Getty)

Denmark dominated the men’s Team Pursuit qualifying setting the fastest time of 3:45.014, with Australia almost certainly missing out on a medal ride after Alexander Porter crashed after a kilometre due to an apparent cockpit failure at high speed.

Australia got back on the track after treatment and recovery but could only set a time of 3:48.448, the fifth fastest time. The best Australian can do is qualify for the bronze medal ride-off but they now face a massive task.

Italy set the second fastest time of 3:45.895, with New Zealand third setting 3:46.079. Great Britain were slightly off the pace for the medals but qualified fourth with a time of 3:47.507 and so made it through to the next round and a shot at the medals. However, Great Britain will face Denmark, while Italy go up against New Zealand. The winners will fight for the gold medal, while the two fastest teams who didn't make it to the gold final will ride for bronze.

Denmark started fast, half a second faster than Italy, on a new world record pace, but they lost a rider quite early and eased slightly. However their time of 3:45.014 set a new Olympic record, a sign of more to come in the medal rides.

Filippo Ganna anchored the Italian quintet but almost blew them apart in the final laps when they were down to three.

Ganna eased off the pace and Italy set a time of 3:45.895. They were the first to break the Olympic record and also set a new Italian record but they will surely tweak their race strategy to make the best use of Ganna’s speed.

Great Britain rode immediately after the Australian crash, perhaps shocked to see a major rival crash.

They have a team of youth and experience, with Ed Clancy riding his fourth Olympics. However, Great Britain were never near the pace of Denmark or Italy and they were down to three riders after 2,750 metres.

They set a time of 3:47.507 and then had to wait to see how Australia performed. Fortunately for Great Britain, their long-time rivals struggled after their crash.