Olympics: Annemiek Van Vleuten races to gold in women's time trial

Marlen Reusser second and Anna van der Breggen third

Women's Individual Time Trial: Fuji International Speedway

Annemiek Van Vleuten (Netherlands) triumphed in the women's individual time trial at the Tokyo Olympic Games to take gold with a blistering performance to totally dominate the race of truth.

Van Vleuten was the fastest at every checkpoint throughout the 22.1km course to take her first-ever Olympic gold medal after several near misses in the past. She finished with a blistering time of 30:31 over the undulating course, and unlike in the road race where she finished second in a daze of confusion, there was little doubt this time around.  

Marlen Reusser (Switzerland) came up with a surprise silver with a time of 31:09, while Anna van der Breggen (Netherlands) finished with bronze in 31:15. There would be no return to glory for Chloe Dygert (United States) with the former world champion well off the pace and finishing over two minutes down in seventh with a time of 32:29. 

