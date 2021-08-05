Olympics: Great Britain's Walls takes men's Omnium lead after Scratch Race

Great Britain’s Matthew Walls has taken the lead after the scratch race in the men's Omnium at the Tokyo Olympic Games with the rider among a group of five that took a lap on the field during the 10 kilometre bunch race.

In the first in the series of four races in the Omnium, Walls took the 40 points, while in second it was Benjamin Thomas of France, with 38, and in third Jan Williem van Schip of the Netherlands, with 36 points. The top three were part of a group of five that managed to get one lap up on the field, with the move initiated by Denmark’s Niklas Larsen, who finished fifth, with 17 laps to go. Four riders then came across – Thomas, Van Schip, fourth placed Artyom Zakharov of ​​Kazakhstan and Walls.

The five riders were sitting back in the bunch when it came down to the final sprint for the line, which was won by Australia’s Sam Welsford, putting him in sixth place with 30 points.

Next is the tempo race, run over 10 kilometres with sprints every lap, starting after lap four.

In the men's Omnium 20 riders line up to compete, with only one rider per nation, in a series of four races: scratch race, tempo race, elimination race and points race. The overall winner of the Omnium is the rider with the most cumulative points, with riders accumulating points by a variety of differing means throughout the races, including by winning, taking sprints or a lap on the field. Riders can also lose points by dropping a lap. All four races will be held at the Izu Velodrome on Thursday, with the final medal deciding points race at 17:55 (JST).

The fourth day of competition in the Izu velodrome also include the 1/8 finals and quarter-finals of the men’s Sprint and the Women's Keirin quarterfinals, semi-finals and medal final.