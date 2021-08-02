Trending

Olympics: China win women's team sprint

By

Germany take silver as Russian Olympic Committee win bronze

Image 1 of 9

hanju Bao and Tianshi Zhong of Team China en route to Olympic gold.




Women's team sprint Tokyo Olympics




Women's team sprint Tokyo Olympics




Women's team sprint Tokyo Olympics




Women's team sprint Tokyo Olympics









Women's team sprint Tokyo Olympics













China won the first gold medal on the track at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday, beating Germany in the women’s Team Sprint final.  

China set a new world record of 31.804 in qualifying and then set a winning time of 31.895 in the ride-off for gold. Germany was close, just 0.085 slower in a time of 31.980 to take the silver medal.   

The Russian Olympic Committee team (ROC) won the bronze medal beating the Netherlands in the ride-off, going faster in their third ride of the day after qualifying fourth. They set 32.252 with the Netherlands setting 32.504.

More to follow...

