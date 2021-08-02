Olympics: China win women's team sprint

Image 1 of 9 hanju Bao and Tianshi Zhong of Team China en route to Olympic gold. (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 9 Tianshi Zhong (China) brought home gold ahead of the German pairing. (Image credit: Getty) Image 3 of 9 Emma Hinze (Germany) had to settle for silver. (Image credit: Getty) Image 4 of 9 Shanju Bao and Tianshi Zhong claimed gold for China in the women's team sprint. (Image credit: Getty) Image 5 of 9 China's Shanju Bao and Tianshi Zhong top the podium ahead of Germany's Emma Hinze and Lea Sophie Friedrich and the Team ROC duo of Daria Shmeleva and Anastasiia Voinova (Image credit: Getty) Image 6 of 9 China took gold in the women's team sprint. (Image credit: Getty) Image 7 of 9 Shanne Braspennincx and Laurine van Riessen of the Netherlands were beaten to bronze by the Russian Olympic Committee duo. (Image credit: Getty) Image 8 of 9 China took gold ahead of Germany in the women's team sprint. (Image credit: Getty) Image 9 of 9 Tianshi Zhong celebrates China's gold in the women's team sprint. (Image credit: Getty)

China won the first gold medal on the track at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday, beating Germany in the women’s Team Sprint final.

China set a new world record of 31.804 in qualifying and then set a winning time of 31.895 in the ride-off for gold. Germany was close, just 0.085 slower in a time of 31.980 to take the silver medal.

The Russian Olympic Committee team (ROC) won the bronze medal beating the Netherlands in the ride-off, going faster in their third ride of the day after qualifying fourth. They set 32.252 with the Netherlands setting 32.504.

