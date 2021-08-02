Olympics: China win women's team sprint
Germany take silver as Russian Olympic Committee win bronze
Women's Team Sprint: Izu Velodrome
China won the first gold medal on the track at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday, beating Germany in the women’s Team Sprint final.
China set a new world record of 31.804 in qualifying and then set a winning time of 31.895 in the ride-off for gold. Germany was close, just 0.085 slower in a time of 31.980 to take the silver medal.
The Russian Olympic Committee team (ROC) won the bronze medal beating the Netherlands in the ride-off, going faster in their third ride of the day after qualifying fourth. They set 32.252 with the Netherlands setting 32.504.
More to follow...
