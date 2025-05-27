Primož Roglič out of Giro d'Italia after crashing again in wet on stage 16
Pre-race favourite leaves race mid-way through stage after starting already in pain
Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) has abandoned the 2025 Giro d'Italia, with another crash during the rain-soaked stage 16 forcing him to end his bid for a second overall title.
In an off-camera incident, Roglič reportedly went down again on wet roads near Trento, as the stage entered its final 100km. TNT Sports then reported live that the 2023 Giro winner was climbing into the team car.
The Slovenian soldiered on to start the day, after losing big time on stage 15, and his team confirmed before Monday's rest day that the effects of several crashes had seen him well away from his best.
Roglič had started the Giro as one of the overall favourites, but crashed during the gravel stage 9, the time trial recon in Pisa, the mass incident on Saturday, and on Tuesday's brutal mountain stage in Trentino.
He had started the day already in a bad place, after not riding his bike on the rest day, but this added crash was the final straw for Roglič's 2025 Giro.
This is the first time Roglič has had to abandon the Giro d'Italia. He has had to quit the Tour de France three times as a result of crashes, most recently in 2024 and the Vuelta a España once, in 2022.
More to follow...
