Primož Roglič out of Giro d'Italia after crashing again in wet on stage 16

By published

Pre-race favourite leaves race mid-way through stage after starting already in pain

Primož Roglič at the start of stage 16 of the Giro d&#039;Italia
Primož Roglič at the start of stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) has abandoned the 2025 Giro d'Italia, with another crash during the rain-soaked stage 16 forcing him to end his bid for a second overall title.

In an off-camera incident, Roglič reportedly went down again on wet roads near Trento, as the stage entered its final 100km. TNT Sports then reported live that the 2023 Giro winner was climbing into the team car.

