Swipe to scroll horizontally Tour de Suisse overview Date June 11-18, 2023 Start location Einsiedeln Finish location Abtwil Distance 1097km Previous edition Tour de Suisse 2022

Image 1 of 8 Mattias Skjelmose wins Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Remco Evenepoel wins muted stage 7 (Image credit: Getty Images) Stage 6 was neutralised in memory of Gino Mäder (Bahrain Victorious), who died on Friday morning following a crash on the descent of the Albulapass in the finale of stage 5 (Image credit: Getty) Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates) celebrates at finish line as the stage 5 winner during the 86th Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) 2023 Tour de Suisse: Felix Gall wins stage 4 (Image credit: Getty) Mattias Skjelmose (Trek-Segafredo) secured the stage 3 victory on the summit finish at Villars-sur-Ollon at the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Biniam Girmay wins stage 2 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Winner of stage 1, Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ takes the first Yellow leader jersey of Tour de Suisse 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Stage 8: Mattias Skjelmose (Trek-Segafredo) finished third in the stage 8 individual time trail, nine seconds down on winner Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates), and enough to secure the overall title at the Tour de Suisse. It was his first WorldTour stage race victory. / As it happened

Stage 7: Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) soloed to victory on stage 7 of the Tour de Suisse, paying tribute to Gino Mäder as he crossed the line in Weinfelden after a 17km effort to end a muted day of racing. / As it happened

Stage 6: Friday's stage for the Tour de Suisse was neutralised in memory of Gino Mäder (Bahrain Victorious), who died on Friday morning following a crash on the descent of the Albulapass in the finale of stage 5. The peloton rode together along the closing 20km of stage 6 into Oberwil-Lieli as a tribute to Mäder.

Stage 5: Juan Ayuso conquered the Albulapass to win stage 5 at the Tour de Suisse while Mattias Skjelmose moves into the yellow jersey. Ayuso attacked on the upper slopes of the Albulapass and then made no mistake on the 10km descent to win in La Punt. / As it happened

Stage 4: Felix Gall (AG2R Citroën Team) won stage 4 of the Tour de Suisse in Leukerbad, moving into the overall race lead. The Austrian attacked on the decisive climb to Dorben with 22 kilometres to go, passed the remaining breakaway riders and soloed to victory. / As it happened

Stage 3: Mattias Skjelmose (Trek-Segafredo) took his first WorldTour win on the stage 3 summit finish at Villars-sur-Ollon, and in doing so, moved into the overall race lead. In what was the first of three successive days of climbing, it wasn't the toughest stage, but it shook up the overall classification. / As it happened

Stage 2: Biniam Girmay took the stage 2 sprint victory ahead of Arnaud Démare and Wout Van Aert at the Tour de Suisse on a largely-flat 174-kilometre stage that was destined for the sprinters. Despite two long breakaways and then a crash within 30km from the line, Girmay proved fastest in Nottwil. / As it happened

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Stage 1: Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) won the opening time trial stage of the 2023 Tour de Suisse by a comfortable margin on the 12.7km course. His time was six seconds quicker than pre-race favourites Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep), and 10 seconds up on Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma). / As it happened

Tour de Suisse History

The 2023 Tour de Suisse returns with an eight-day race, June 11-18, and once again delivers lots of climbing and two time trials. Like its counterpart held in France, Critérium du Dauphiné, the Tour de Suisse is also used by pro teams and riders as a tuneup for the Tour de France.

Team Ineos Grenadiers have won the past three editions of the race. Last year, Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) claimed final victory at the Tour de Suisse after he overhauled leader Sergio Higuita (Bora-Hansgrohe) in the stage 8 time trial, which was won by Remco Evenepoel (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl). Thomas went on to finish third at the Tour de France.

In 2021, Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) took over the race lead following his stage 5 victory.The Ecuadorian then held onto his lead through the final three stages, including a mountainous final stage to Andermatt, to win the overall title. Carapaz finished third that year at the Tour.

Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) won the Tour de Suisse in 2019 and went on to win the Tour de France that year.

The Tour de Suisse, first raced in 1933, did not take place in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Before Bernal, the last Tour winner to ride in Switzerland as preparation for the Tour had been 2010 winner Andy Schleck, with the Critérium du Dauphiné often favoured as it allows for a longer recovery.

Slovakian Peter Sagan has the most stage wins, with 17, but never took the overall title. Three riders are tied with 11 stage wins, and they all came away with overall victories - the 2009 overall winner Fabian Cancellara, three-time winner Hugo Koblet (1950, 1953, 1955) and three-time champion Ferdinand Kübler (1942, 1948, 1951). Italian Pasquale Fornara is the leader in both number of overall victories, four times in the 1950s, and has spent the most days in the leader’s jersey, 17.

For the 86th edition, all the 18 teams on the UCI WorldTour will compete in the men’s Tour de Suisse. They will be joined by five ambitious UCI ProTeams, three of which have received an invitation including TotalEnergies. Two wildcards spots will be Tudor Pro Cycling Team, founded by Fabian Cancellara, and Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team. There will be no Swiss National Team in the men’s starting field this year.

Tour de Suisse route

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Cycling Unlimited/ Tour de Suisse)

The distance from the start in Einsiedeln to the finish in St. Gallen is just over 55 kilometres as the crow flies. For the field of riders in the 86th Tour de Suisse however, it is over 1,100 kilometres with more than 18,000 metres of elevation gain to traverse between start and finish.

Start list

Data powered by FirstCycling

Tour de Suisse Schedule

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Stage Start time (CEDT) Finish time June 11, 2023 Stage 1: Einsiedeln - Einsiedeln, 12.7km 14:25 17:20 June 12, 2023 Stage 2: Beromünster - Nottwil, 173.7km 13:05 16:50 June 13, 2023 Stage 3: Tafers - Villars-sur-Ollon, 143.8km 13:40 17:20 June 14, 2023 Stage 4: Monthey - Leukerbad, 152.5km 12:40 16:35 June 15, 2023 Stage 5: Fiesch - La Punt, 211km 10:43 16:35 June 16, 2023 Stage 6: La Punt - Oberwil-Lieli, 215.3km 10:48 16:20 June 17, 2023 Stage 7: Tübach - Weinfelden, 162.7km 12:15 16:35 June 18, 2023 Stage 8: St.Gallen - Abtwil, 25.7km 13:45 17:00

Tour de Suisse teams

AG2R Citroën Team

Alpecin-Deceuninck

Astana Qazaqstan Team

Bahrain Victorious

Bora-Hansgrohe

Cofidis

EF Education-Easypost

Groupama-FDJ

Ineos Grenadiers

Intermarché-Circus-Wanty

Israel-Premier Tech

Jumbo-Visma

Movistar Team

Soudal Quick-Step

Team Arkea-Samsic

Team DSM

Team Jayco AlUla

Trek-Segafredo

UAE Team Emirates

Q36.5

TotalEnergies

Tudor