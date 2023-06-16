Tour de Suisse stage 6 neutralised in memory of Gino Mäder

The Tour de Suisse organisation has confirmed that stage 6 of the race has been neutralised in memory of Gino Mäder. The Swiss rider died on Friday morning following a crash on the descent of the Albulapass in the finale of stage 5.

The peloton will ride together along the closing 20km of Friday’s route into Oberwil-Lieli as a tribute to Mäder. The decision to ride part of the stage was taken following consultation between the race organisation and Mäder’s family.

“We’re heartbroken – the whole organisation, all the teams, all the riders. It’s just devastating what has happened. It’s really hard to put in words,” race director Olivier Senn told reporters in Chur on Friday. “Gino was a fantastic rider and an excellent human. He was really a good person, and he doesn’t deserve to leave the world.

“Today it’s about Gino and nothing else. Everything else can be discussed later. We will plan to do a memory ride on the last part of the course. We will ride neutralised as a group to the finish in memory of Gino.”

Stage 6 of the Tour de Suisse had initially been slated to start in La Punt and bring the peloton back over the Albulapass, but the stage was shortened and the start moved to Chur on Friday morning following a rock avalanche in the area.

Bahrain Victorious announced Mäder’s death shortly after midday, minutes before the revised stage 6 had been due to get underway from Chur. The Tour de Suisse organisation immediately announced that the start of the stage had been delayed until further notice. Following consultation with teams, riders and Mäder’s family, Senn later confirmed that the stage had been neutralised.

A minute’s silence was held in Mäder’s memory in Chur before the riders boarded their team buses to travel towards the final 30km of the route, where they will pay another, poignant tribute to their late colleague.

“Gino, thank you for the light, the joy, and the laughs you brought us all, we will miss you as a rider and as a person,” read a statement from the Bahrain Victorious team. “Today and every day, we ride for you, Gino.”