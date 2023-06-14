Tour de Suisse: Felix Gall grabs GC lead with solo victory on stage 4

Image 1 of 15 Felix Gall moves into GC lead with solo victory on stage 4 (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Finishing second on stage 4 is Remco Evenepoel of Souda-QuickStep just ahead of Mattias Skjelmose (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) With under 19km to ride, Felix Gall of AG2R Citroën Team launched a solo attack at the front of the race (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Pello Bilbao of Bahrain Victorious leads the chase group on the final climb (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Romain Bardet of Team DSM rides in front of Wilco Kelderman (Jumbo-Visma) in the chase group (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Oier Lazkano (Movistar Team) attacks from the chase group (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Stan Dewulf and Felix Gall of AG2R Citroën Team cool down during stage 4 (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Romain Bardet of Team DSM grimaces before his attack headed to Leukerbad (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) A general view of the peloton passing through landscape of vineyards (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Mattias Skjelmose (Trek-Segafredo) rides stage 4 in the Yellow leader jersey with rival Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) marking his moves (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Race leader Mattias Skjelmose rides in the peloton with his Trek-Segafredo teammates (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) A general view of the peloton on first big climb of stage 4 to Crans Montana (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Luis Mas of Movistar (left) and Pascal Eenkhoorn of Lotto Dstny compete in the breakaway (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Luis Mas leads the break on stage 4 of the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty) Remco Evenepoel at the start of stage 4 of the 2023 Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty)

Felix Gall (AG2R Citroën Team) has won stage 4 of the Tour de Suisse in Leukerbad and narrowly moved into the overall race lead. The Austrian went long, attacking on the steepest gradients of the long, decisive climb to Dorben with 22 kilometres to go. He shot past the remaining breakaways and soloed to victory.

Finishing 1:02 down, Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) won the sprint for second place from the favourites ahead of race leader Mattias Skjelmose (Trek-Segafredo). With his bonus seconds gained, Gall leapfrogged the Dane into the lead by two seconds.

Third overall at the start of the day, Juan Ayuso (UAE-Team Emirates) lost over a minute to the favourites and fell to sixth place.

There was a lack of impetus in the chasing group of favourites on this 152.5km stage. While the pace chopped and changed with accelerations and lulls, Gall comfortably held off the disjointed pursuit.

A WorldTour rider since 2020, it is Gall’s first victory as a pro. The 25-year-old already showcased his climbing ability on stage 3, finishing second to Skjelmose.

More to come...

Results

