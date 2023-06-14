Tour de Suisse: Felix Gall grabs GC lead with solo victory on stage 4

By Andy McGrath
published

Mattias Skjelmose drops to second overall with Remco Evenepoel still in GC hunt

Felix Gall (AG2R Citroën Team) has won stage 4 of the Tour de Suisse in Leukerbad and narrowly moved into the overall race lead. The Austrian went long, attacking on the steepest gradients of the long, decisive climb to Dorben with 22 kilometres to go. He shot past the remaining breakaways and soloed to victory.

Finishing 1:02 down, Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) won the sprint for second place from the favourites ahead of race leader Mattias Skjelmose (Trek-Segafredo). With his bonus seconds gained, Gall leapfrogged the Dane into the lead by two seconds.

Third overall at the start of the day, Juan Ayuso (UAE-Team Emirates) lost over a minute to the favourites and fell to sixth place.

There was a lack of impetus in the chasing group of favourites on this 152.5km stage. While the pace chopped and changed with accelerations and lulls, Gall comfortably held off the disjointed pursuit.

A WorldTour rider since 2020, it is Gall’s first victory as a pro. The 25-year-old already showcased his climbing ability on stage 3, finishing second to Skjelmose.

More to come...

Results

Andy McGrath
Andy McGrath

Formerly the editor of Rouleur magazine, Andy McGrath is a freelance journalist and the author of God Is Dead: The Rise and Fall of Frank Vandenbroucke, Cycling’s Great Wasted Talent

