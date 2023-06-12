Tour de Suisse: Girmay grabs stage 2 sprint victory ahead of Démare, Van Aert

Image 1 of 15 Biniam Girmay of Intermarché-Circus-Wanty wins stage 2 (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Sam Oomen (Jumbo-Visma) leads the peloton (Image credit: Dario BelingheriGetty Images) Final push out front from Nickolas Zukowsky of Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team before being caught by the peloton (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Michael Schär of AG2R Citroën (right) and Nickolas Zukowsky of Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team compete in the breakaway (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Silvan Dillier leads Alpecin-Deceuninck during 173.7km stage 2 from Beromünster to Nottwil (Image credit: Dario BelingheriGetty Images) Nickolas Zukowsky of Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team and Michael Schär of AG2R Citroën compete in the breakaway with three-minute gap and 100km to ride (Image credit: Dario BelingheriGetty Images) Quentin Pacher sets pace with Groupama-FDJ at front of the peloton (Image credit: Dario BelingheriGetty Images) Wout van Aert of Jumbo-Visma in black points jersey and Stefan Küng of Groupama-FDJ in the yellow leader jersey prior to stage 2 start (Image credit: Dario BelingheriGetty Images) Classification leaders line up prior to stage 2 start (Image credit: Dario BelingheriGetty Images) A general view of the peloton passing through scenic landscape (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) The peloton passes pastures and lakes on stage 2 from Beromünster to Nottwil (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Magnus Sheffield (Ineos Grenadiers) rides stage 2 in the red mountain Jersey (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) rides stage 2 in the white best young jersey (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Jumbo-Visma's Wout van Aert rides in the peloton in the black points jersey (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) A view of the peloton on a flat stage 2 chasing a two-rider breakaway (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty) won stage 2 of the Tour de Suisse in a searingly-fast bunch sprint finish.

Wout van Aert (jumbo-Visma) led out the sprint close to the right-hand barriers at Nottwil, only for Girmay to power past in the last 100 metres. Second was Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ), with Van Aert completing the day’s podium on a largely-flat 174-kilometre stage.

Although a large crash with 30 kilometres to go briefly split the peloton, the bunch swept up two daylong breakaways shortly afterwards and a bunch sprint became inevitable.

More to come...

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling