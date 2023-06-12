Tour de Suisse: Girmay grabs stage 2 sprint victory ahead of Démare, Van Aert
Intermarché-Circus-Wanty rider blasts across finish in Nottwil from long-range sprint
Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty) won stage 2 of the Tour de Suisse in a searingly-fast bunch sprint finish.
Wout van Aert (jumbo-Visma) led out the sprint close to the right-hand barriers at Nottwil, only for Girmay to power past in the last 100 metres. Second was Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ), with Van Aert completing the day’s podium on a largely-flat 174-kilometre stage.
Although a large crash with 30 kilometres to go briefly split the peloton, the bunch swept up two daylong breakaways shortly afterwards and a bunch sprint became inevitable.
More to come...
Results
Alasdair Fotheringham
