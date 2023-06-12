Tour de Suisse: Girmay grabs stage 2 sprint victory ahead of Démare, Van Aert

By Alasdair Fotheringham
published

Intermarché-Circus-Wanty rider blasts across finish in Nottwil from long-range sprint

Image 1 of 15
NOTTWIL SWITZERLAND JUNE 12 Biniam Girmay of Eritrea and Team IntermarchCircusWanty celebrates at finish line as stage winner ahead of Wout Van Aert of Belgium and Team JumboVisma Black points jersey and Arnaud Dmare of France and Team GroupamaFDJ during the 86th Tour de Suisse 2023 Stage 2 a 1737km stage from Beromnster to Nottwil UCIWT on June 12 2023 in Nottwil Switzerland Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Biniam Girmay of Intermarché-Circus-Wanty wins stage 2 (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty) won stage 2 of the Tour de Suisse in a searingly-fast bunch sprint finish.

Wout van Aert (jumbo-Visma) led out the sprint close to the right-hand barriers at Nottwil, only for Girmay to power past in the last 100 metres. Second was Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ), with Van Aert completing the day’s podium on a largely-flat 174-kilometre stage.

Although a large crash with 30 kilometres to go briefly split the peloton, the bunch swept up two daylong breakaways shortly afterwards and a bunch sprint became inevitable.

More to come...

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

