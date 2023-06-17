Tour de Suisse: Remco Evenepoel wins a muted stage 7

Image 1 of 12 Remco Evenepoel wins muted stage 7 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Remco Evenepoel wears black ribbon in memory of Gino Mäder at the start of stage 7 at the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Detail view of a Team Ineos Grenadiers rider wearing a black ribbon in memory of Gino Mäder prior to the 86th Tour de Suisse 2023 Stage 7 (Image credit: Getty Images) Rigoberto Uran wears black ribbon in memory of Gino Mäder at the start of stage 7 at the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Support details in memory of Gino Mäder (Image credit: Getty Images) A general view of the peloton competing close to a support detail in memory of Gino Mäder on stage 7 (Image credit: Getty Images) Remco Evenepoel and Mikkel Honore wear black ribbons in memory of Gino Mäder at the start of stage 7 at the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images)

Support details in memory of Gino Mäder on stage 7 at the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Wout Van Aert in the black points jersey on stage 7 at the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mattias Skjelmose in the overall leader's jersey at the Tour de Suisse - wears black ribbon in memory of Gino Mäder on stage 7 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Remco Evenepoel wins muted stage 7 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Remco Evenepoel wins muted stage 7 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images)

Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) soloed to victory on stage 7 of the Tour de Suisse, paying tribute to Gino Mäder as he crossed the line in Weinfelden after a 17km effort to end a muted day of racing.

The Belgian went clear just past the summit of the day’s final climb, with GC times having already been taken 25km from the finish in order to allow riders to race the final as they wish just a day after Mäder’s passing.

Evenepoel dispatched with an elite lead group which had formed on the Ottenberg climb thanks to the pacemaking of Jumbo-Visma and Ineos Grenadiers. He had little competition thereafter, quickly building a 30-second lead on the way down, which only extended as he powered home to the finish.

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) was the fastest man in the chase group just under 30 seconds later, the Belgian leading home Bryan Coquard (Cofidis) and Lorrenzo Manzin (TotalEnergies) in the chase group.

