Tour de Suisse: Remco Evenepoel wins a muted stage 7

By Daniel Ostanek
published

Bahrain Victorious opt not to start as racing continues after a day of mourning following Gino Mäder's death

Jump to:
Image 1 of 12
WEINFELDEN SWITZERLAND JUNE 17 Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Team Soudal QuickStep celebrates at finish line as stage winner and dedicates the victory to Gino Mder during the 86th Tour de Suisse 2023 Stage 7 a 1835km stage from Tbach to Weinfelden UCIWT on June 17 2023 in Weinfelden Switzerland Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Remco Evenepoel wins muted stage 7 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images)

Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) soloed to victory on stage 7 of the Tour de Suisse, paying tribute to Gino Mäder as he crossed the line in Weinfelden after a 17km effort to end a muted day of racing.

The Belgian went clear just past the summit of the day’s final climb, with GC times having already been taken 25km from the finish in order to allow riders to race the final as they wish just a day after Mäder’s passing.

Evenepoel dispatched with an elite lead group which had formed on the Ottenberg climb thanks to the pacemaking of Jumbo-Visma and Ineos Grenadiers. He had little competition thereafter, quickly building a 30-second lead on the way down, which only extended as he powered home to the finish.

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) was the fastest man in the chase group just under 30 seconds later, the Belgian leading home Bryan Coquard (Cofidis) and Lorrenzo Manzin (TotalEnergies) in the chase group.

More to follow...

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Daniel Ostanek
Daniel Ostanek
Production editor

Daniel Ostanek is production editor at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired as staff writer. Prior to joining the team, he had written for most major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly, Rouleur, and CyclingTips.

 

Daniel has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France and the spring Classics, and has interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Wout van Aert, Remco Evenepoel, Demi Vollering, and Anna van der Breggen.

 

As well as original reporting, news and feature writing, and production work, Daniel also runs The Leadout newsletter and oversees How to Watch guides throughout the season. His favourite races are Strade Bianche and the Volta a Portugal, and he rides a Colnago C40.

Latest on Cyclingnews