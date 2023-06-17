Tour de Suisse: Remco Evenepoel wins a muted stage 7
Bahrain Victorious opt not to start as racing continues after a day of mourning following Gino Mäder's death
Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) soloed to victory on stage 7 of the Tour de Suisse, paying tribute to Gino Mäder as he crossed the line in Weinfelden after a 17km effort to end a muted day of racing.
The Belgian went clear just past the summit of the day’s final climb, with GC times having already been taken 25km from the finish in order to allow riders to race the final as they wish just a day after Mäder’s passing.
Evenepoel dispatched with an elite lead group which had formed on the Ottenberg climb thanks to the pacemaking of Jumbo-Visma and Ineos Grenadiers. He had little competition thereafter, quickly building a 30-second lead on the way down, which only extended as he powered home to the finish.
Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) was the fastest man in the chase group just under 30 seconds later, the Belgian leading home Bryan Coquard (Cofidis) and Lorrenzo Manzin (TotalEnergies) in the chase group.
More to follow...
Results
