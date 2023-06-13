Tour de Suisse stage 3 live - Race hits the mountains

Refresh

Remco Evenepoel is in the white jersey as best young rider, second overall after the stage 1 time trial and the favourite to take yellow today - and perhaps at the end of the week. Next to him is his fellow Belgian Wout van Aert, in the black jersey as leader of the points classification, having placed 3rd on both stages so far. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The gap stabilises at 3:30. It looks like a pretty quiet day until the wind-up on the Col des Mosses and then the tough final climb.

125km to go The gap reaches 3:30.

Kung's Groupama-FDJ teammates take the front of the peloton as the gap reaches 2:30.

This four-man group has been let go by the peloton. The gap rises to 90 seconds after 10km of racing.

Lilian Calmejane (Intermarche-Circus-Wanty), Paul Ourselin (TotalEnergies), and Nickolas Zukowsky (Q36.5) are the other members of this breakaway attempt.

Alexander Kamp (Tudor) goes clear and is joined by three more riders. This looks like it's going clear.

We're off The race has been waved underway and the first attacks for the breakaway are coming.

Stefan Kung (Groupama-FDJ) is in the leader's yellow jersey after winning the stage 1 time trial and finishing safely in the peloton yesterday. He's likely to lose it today, though. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The riders are rolling and we have a short neutral zone today so they should be racing in a few minutes.

Before we get going, now's the time to catch up on yesterday's action. Report, standings, and photos from stage 2 in the link below. Tour de Suisse: Girmay grabs stage 2 sprint victory ahead of Démare, Van Aert

The riders have all signed on for the stage and will be rolling out in a few minutes' time.

We have three successive days in the mountains and it starts with this 143.8km stage from Tafers to our summit finish at Villars-sur-Ollon. With the best part of 100km on the flat, and with the penultimate climb of Col des Mosses being relatively benign, it's not the toughest of stages overall, but the final climb measures 9.6km at an average gradient of almost 8%. It's an important test for the general classification contenders.