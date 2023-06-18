Live coverage

Tour de Suisse stage 8 live: A decisive closing time trial

By Daniel Ostanek
published

Skjelmose defends GC lead in 25.7km test against the clock

Tour de Suisse 2023 stage 8 profile

(Image credit: Tour de Suisse)

- Tour de Suisse 2023

- Tour de Suisse: Remco Evenepoel wins a muted stage 7

- Remco Evenepoel – 'This was the best way to honour Gino'

- Obituary: Gino Mäder, a rider apart

A reminder of the GC picture heading into today's stage. Remco Evenepoel is the hot favourite to win the stage but surely a 46-second gap to Skjelmose is too big for the Belgian to overcome?

Tour de Suisse 2023 stage 7 GC FirstCycling

(Image credit: FirstCycling)

Czech rider Pavel Bittner (Team DSM) will be the first man to set off today.

We're counting down to the start of the closing time trial here in Saint Gallen. Around 40 minutes until the first riders set off to start their rides.

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the final stage of the Tour de Suisse.

